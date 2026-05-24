Premier League 2025-26 honours: Golden Boot, Golden Glove and major awards

The 2025-26 Premier League season delivered another unforgettable campaign packed with thrilling encounters, tactical battles, standout individual performances and dramatic storylines across the table. From title races to European qualification battles, the season showcased the very best of English football.

At the centre of it all were Arsenal, who finally ended their long wait for Premier League glory under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners secured their first league title in 22 years after producing a remarkably consistent campaign built on defensive solidity, intelligent set-piece routines and big-match composure.

Arsenal wrapped up the title with a game remaining and finished thier season with 85 points from 38 matches, recording 26 wins, seven draws and only five defeats. They beat Crystal Palace in thier final fixture by 2-1 at Selhurst Park to celebrate the historic achievement in style.

Tottenham Hotspur manages to avoid regelation by two points after beating Everton 1-0, while Chelsea lost thier last game to Sunderland 1-2 and Liverpool ended thier season with 1-1 draw to Brentford. Premier League 2025-26: Final match day results No. Team 1 Final Score Team 2 1 Man City 1-2 Aston Villa 2 Brighton 0-3 Man United 3 Fulham 2-0 Newcastle 4 Spurs 1-0 Everton 5 Liverpool 1-1 Brentford 6 Burnley 1-1 Wolves 7 Nottm Forest 1-1 Bournemouth 8 West Ham 3-0 Leeds 9 Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea 10 Palace 1-2 Arsenal Meanwhile, another major storyline saw Pep Guardiola prepare to leave Manchester City after a hugely successful decade in charge, bringing an end to one of the most dominant managerial eras in Premier League history. However, he lost his final game as City boss by 1-2 to Aston Villa.Tottenham Hotspur manages to avoid regelation by two points after beating Everton 1-0, while Chelsea lost thier last game to Sunderland 1-2 and Liverpool ended thier season with 1-1 draw to Brentford.

Premier League Player of the Season: Bruno Fernandes The Manchester United captain produced one of the finest campaigns of his career to win the Premier League Player of the Season award. Fernandes combined creativity, leadership and consistency throughout the season, helping United remain firmly in the race for Champions League qualification. ALSO READ: Mallorca and Girona relegated from La Liga after final game losses The Portuguese midfielder registered nine goals and 21 assists in 35 league appearances, while also leading the division in chances created. His influence in midfield proved crucial in several key matches during the campaign.

Golden Boot winner: Erling Haaland Despite Manchester City falling short in the title race, Haaland once again demonstrated why he remains one of the world’s most feared strikers. The Norwegian forward claimed the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 27 goals in 35 appearances. His movement, physicality and clinical finishing allowed him to comfortably finish ahead of Brentford striker Igor Thiago, who scored 22 goals during an impressive campaign. Golden Glove winner: David Raya Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya played a massive role in the club’s title-winning campaign by securing his third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award.