Premier League: Arsenal lands Bruno Guimaraes ahead of title defense

Arsenal completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle on Saturday.

The Premier League champion paid a reported 75 million pounds ($101 million) for Guimaraes, who signed a long-term deal at the Emirates.

"I'm very excited," Guimaraes said. "I'm at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I'm in the right place to do it." Newcastle did not want to sell its captain, but the 28-year-old Guimaraes had told the club he wanted to leave.

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Ligue 1 club Lyon in January 2022 and he swiftly established himself as a talisman for the team, as well as one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League.

Guimaraes helped Newcastle win the English League Cup in 2025 - the club's first major domestic trophy in 70 years - and also played a pivotal role in the team twice qualifying for the Champions League. He joins an Arsenal midfield anchored by Declan Rice as the team bids for back-to-back Premier League titles. Guimaraes has made 48 appearances for Brazil, including at the recent World Cup. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. "It's massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I'm in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old," Guimaraes said.

ALSO READ: FIFA defends Infantino against allegations tied to his time at UEFA "I want to put my name in the club history. Someday, when I leave, I want players to come here and say I want to do exactly what Bruno did for the club." Guimaraes' departure is a further blow to Newcastle after star players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali also left during this transfer window. Eddie Howe stepped down as coach at the end of last month after nearly five years in charge. Howe was replaced by Matthias Jaissle. "This is one of the toughest decisions of my life," Guimaraes said in a statement on Newcastle's website. "When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together. I fell in love with this place. I really mean that.

"This move is very tough because Newcastle means so much to me, but I wanted to experience something new in my life. I feel ready for a new challenge for myself and my family. I had a very positive conversation with Matthias Jaissle, and I leave knowing the club is in very good hands." Guimaraes will continue his tradition of wearing shirt number 39 - the dispatch number of his father's taxi in Rio de Janeiro. "It means everything to me. I have the tattoo of the 39 as well," Guimaraes said. "My father was a taxi driver in Brazil for more than 20 years. The taxi, of course, gave me everything for my family, the place we live, the food, my clothes, everything.