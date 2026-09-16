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Raheem Sterling admits dangerous driving following highway collision in UK

Sterling pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court to driving his Lamborghini Urus dangerously before he crashed on the M3 in southern England on May 28

Raheem Sterling, England football team, Euro 2020
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley stadium in London
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Former England forward Raheem Sterling admitted dangerous driving on Tuesday after being involved in a collision on a highway.

Sterling pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court to driving his Lamborghini Urus dangerously before he crashed on the M3 in southern England on May 28.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, officials previously said.

The 31-year-old also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling, who scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, is currently without a club. He has played for a number of England's top teams - Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal - and was at Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal last season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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