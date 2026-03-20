Real Madrid sweat on Courtois fitness ahead of Bayern clash in UCL 2026

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has torn a muscle in his upper right leg, jeopardizing his availability for a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Courtois was substituted at halftime of Madrid's Champions League game at Manchester City on Tuesday. Madrid won 2-1 and the round-of-16 tie by 5-1 on aggregate.

The club on Thursday did not say how long its top goalkeeper would be out. Andriy Lunin will take his place.

Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby on Sunday before an international break, when Courtois' Belgium plays the United States in a friendly in Atlanta on March 28.