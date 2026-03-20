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Real Madrid sweat on Courtois fitness ahead of Bayern clash in UCL 2026

Courtois was substituted at halftime of Madrid's Champions League game at Manchester City on Tuesday. Madrid won 2-1 and the round-of-16 tie by 5-1 on aggregate

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois
AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:00 AM IST
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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has torn a muscle in his upper right leg, jeopardizing his availability for a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Courtois was substituted at halftime of Madrid's Champions League game at Manchester City on Tuesday. Madrid won 2-1 and the round-of-16 tie by 5-1 on aggregate.

The club on Thursday did not say how long its top goalkeeper would be out. Andriy Lunin will take his place.

Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby on Sunday before an international break, when Courtois' Belgium plays the United States in a friendly in Atlanta on March 28.

Belgium also plays Mexico in another World Cup warmup in Chicago on April 1.

Madrid then starts its Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern on April 7.

The 33-year-old Courtois has been a key part of Madrid's most recent European successes, helping to win its 14th and 15th European Cups in 2022 and 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Real MadridBayern MunichUefa Champions League

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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