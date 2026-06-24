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Ronaldinho 'ready for action' after signing with Serie C side Ravenna at 46

Brazil great Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46, more than a decade after retiring.

Brazalian soccer icon Ronaldinho waves at fans during the inauguration of 'R 10 Academy', at Rajarhat outskirts of Kolkata
Photo: PTI
AP Miami
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:24 PM IST
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Brazil great Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46, more than a decade after retiring.

"I cannot wait to dance with the ball," Ronaldinho said. "Football has always been joyful for me, and I'm excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!"  The Ravenna club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand. 

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"(Ronaldinho) was my idol growing up," Cipriani said at a presentation in Miami. "I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna."  Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It will mark his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :football

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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