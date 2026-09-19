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Ronaldo gets Nations League call-up as new Portugal coach takes charge

The 41-year-old Ronaldo said that this summer's World Cup was his last, but the global star has yet to say when he plans to retire from international play

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
AP Lisbon
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Cristiano Ronaldo was included in Portugal's squad by new coach Jorge Jesus for its upcoming Nations League games on Friday.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo said that this summer's World Cup was his last, but the global star has yet to say when he plans to retire from international play. He will be 43 by the time the 2028 European Championship, the next major tournament, is held.

This was the first squad named by Jesus, who was hired to replace Spaniard Roberto Martinez after Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Jesus' previous coaching job was with Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where they won the league together last season.

The 72-year-old Jesus has also coached several Portuguese clubs, including Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is the leading scorer for men's international soccer with 146 goals. His greatest achievement with Portugal was helping it win the 2016 Euros.

Portugal will open the Nations League by hosting Wales on Sept. 24. It plays Norway away three days later and then in Denmark on Oct. 1, before hosting Norway on Oct. 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Cristiano Ronaldo

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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