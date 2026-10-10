Ronaldo returns to action after Portugal row, scores during Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club soccer action on Friday after a controversial international break with Portugal and scored the opening goal as Al-Nassr beat Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The victory put the defending champions level on points behind leader Al-Qadsiah on goal difference in the eighth round.

During the international window, the 41-year-old Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal squad, for which he has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances.

In a long statement posted on Tuesday, Ronaldo said recently hired coach Jorge Jesus hadn't been true to his word about when he would play the striker in the Nations League.