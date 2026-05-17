Ronaldo's trophy wait drags on after Al-Nassr falls to Osaka in AFC final

Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a first major trophy in Saudi Arabia continued when Al-Nassr lost to Japan's Gamba Osaka 1-0 in the Asian Champions League Two final on Saturday.

A first-half goal from Turkish forward Deniz Hammat helped Osaka secure Asia's second-tier tournament despite Al-Nassr dominating possession and having more attempts on goal.

The defeat came five days after Al-Nassr was seconds away from winning the Saudi Pro League for the first time since 2019, only to concede in stoppage time and leave the title race to be decided on the final matchday on Thursday.

It was a frustrating night for the home side. Al-Nassr created multiple openings in the first half but Osaka took the lead in the 30th minute. Hammat turned and fired a low shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal stood.

ALSO READ: Ex-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso set to take Chelsea managerial job: Report "I am happy to score and help the team and to do my best for this club," said Hammat, who went off injured at halftime. "I was nervous watching in the second half but the most important thing is that we won and I am proud of my teammates. Now it is time to celebrate and enjoy." Osaka defended in numbers and with discipline, making it difficult for Al-Nassr's star-studded attack to create clear chances. Ronaldo, who joined the club in December 2022, came close to equalizing just before halftime but his close-range header from a Joao Felix cross sailed wide. Felix, who signed from Chelsea in July, went even closer with 13 minutes remaining, striking the post with a low shot from outside the area.