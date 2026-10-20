Ronaldo suspended for 30 days and fined for walking out on Portugal camp

Walking out on the Portugal camp earned Cristiano Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and 255 euros ($285) fine from the national federation.

The Portuguese Football Federation had provisionally suspended Ronaldo and on Monday called the punishment "adequate and sufficient." The federation said Ronaldo fully admitted the facts underlying the charges through a formal statement submitted on Friday. It said his confession and clean disciplinary record helped to reduce the punishment.

The fine was the maximum allowable by the federation after mitigating circumstances were taken into account.

Ronaldo can appeal the suspension, but he had already apologized and said he expected to be punished. He had not immediately reacted publicly to news of the suspension.