Saudi club fined and handed closed-door game over apparent Jota taunts

Saudi club Al-Taawon has been fined and ordered to play behind closed doors after video appeared to show fans chanting about the late Portugal forward Diogo Jota.

The Saudi soccer federation said fans had "chanted phrases and slogans that violated" its ethics. Al-Taawon was fined 100,000 Saudi Riyals (around $26,700) and ordered to play its next two home games without fans.

The governing body said the decision could not be appealed.

Footage appeared online over the weekend showing Portugal international Ruben Neves reacting to what sounded like chants of Jota's name during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win against Al-Taawon.

Liverpool striker Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car accident in Spain in July 2025.