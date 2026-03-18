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Senegal appeals AFCON ruling to CAS, after 'unfair' final decision

The Confederation of African Football's appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal 'forfeited the final' by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco.

Senegal football team
Senegal football team
AP Dakar (Senegal)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
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The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has criticized the "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision" to strip its team of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to host nation Morocco two months after they contested the final.

The Confederation of African Football's appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal "forfeited the final" by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco. 

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The FSF said the decision "discredits African football," and that it will appeal "as soon as possible" to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, a process that would typically take a year to deliver a verdict.

"The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of developments in this matter," the federation said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :football

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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