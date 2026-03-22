Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2026 kit to carry one AFCON star instead of two

Senegal's team jersey will display only one star instead of two at the World Cup this summer, but it has nothing to do with the country being stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) issued a statement to clarify that production of the jerseys by kit manufacturer Puma began in August last year and "manufacturing deadlines and industrial constraints did not allow for the interruption of this ongoing process." Senegal went on to win the Africa Cup in January for its second continental crown after winning the 2021 edition, to which its first star refers.

But the Teranga Lions were surprisingly stripped of the second title on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football's appeals board ruled that Senegal forfeited the Jan. 18 final by leaving the field of play without the referee's authorization, awarding Morocco a default 3-0 win. The FSF made no mention of that decision in its statement, where it continued to refer to "our victory" and said it be reflected on the team jersey - after the World Cup. "Aware of the Senegalese people's legitimate attachment to their symbols, the FSF wishes to reassure all supporters: the new jerseys incorporating the second star are currently in production. They are scheduled to be available starting next September," the federation said.