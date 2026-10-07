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Son Heung-min surpasses Cha Bum to become top goal scorer for South Korea

The sixth-minute free kick moved Son past Cha Bum-kun's record of 58. Cha retired from international soccer after the 1986 World Cup

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min
AP Yongin
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:33 AM IST
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Son Heung-min became South Korea's all-time leading scorer when his 59th goal helped the team beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

The sixth-minute free kick moved Son past Cha Bum-kun's record of 58. Cha retired from international soccer after the 1986 World Cup.

Oh Se-hun added a second goal on the hour as South Korea won comfortably at Mireu Stadium in Yongin, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Seoul.

Son also holds South Korea's appearance record with 151 caps. He made his international debut in 2010 and has played at four World Cups.

The 34-year-old joined Los Angeles FC in 2025 after a decade with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The win ended a mixed international break for South Korea and interim coach Robert Moreno. The team beat Ecuador 3-0, lost to Uruguay 4-1 and drew with Venezuela 0-0.

South Korea and Uzbekistan are preparing for the 2027 Asian Cup which kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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