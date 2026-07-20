Special Olympics Bharat felicitated for winning bronze medal at Gothia Cup

Special Olympics Bharat's football contingent was felicitated by SKF India at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday after the boys' team won the bronze medal at the Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden.

The event, held at The Lalit, was attended by athletes, coaches, officials and partners to recognise the team's performance at one of the world's largest youth football tournaments. The bronze medal marked another international achievement for Special Olympics Bharat and highlighted the team's campaign in the competition.

The ceremony also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff and partner organisations involved in the team's preparation and participation.

Bronze-medal finish at Gothia Cup The Special Olympics Bharat boys' football team finished third at the Gothia Cup 2026, securing the bronze medal during the tournament in Sweden. The Gothia Cup is among the world's largest international youth football competitions and attracts teams from several countries every year. The medal added another international achievement for Special Olympics Bharat in football. ALSO READ: Mankind Pharma partners with Minerva Academy after Gothia Cup 2026 success During the felicitation ceremony, athletes and coaches shared their experiences from the tournament, while coaches, support staff and partner organisations were also recognised for their role in the team's campaign.

SKF India reiterates support for inclusive sports SKF India organised the event as part of its partnership with Special Olympics Bharat. Managing Director Shailesh Sharma said the bronze-medal performance reflected the players' discipline, teamwork and perseverance. He said the company believes sport can promote inclusion and create opportunities for athletes, adding that SKF India would continue supporting initiatives that help athletes compete at international events. The company said its corporate social responsibility initiatives focus on promoting inclusion and equal opportunity through sport and supporting specially abled athletes. Special Olympics Bharat highlights consistent performances Special Olympics Bharat President Dr Mallika Nanda said the bronze medal reflected the determination and resilience of the athletes. She noted that it was the organisation's third consecutive international trophy at the Gothia Cup and thanked SKF India and the Ambassador of Sweden to India for their continued support.