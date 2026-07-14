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Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer seals three-year move to Club Brugge

Brugge said it gave the 37-year-old Sommer a three-year contract as a free agent

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer
AP Brugge (Belgium)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 8:09 PM IST
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Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer signed up for Champions League soccer with Club Brugge on Tuesday after three seasons and two Serie A titles with Inter Milan.

Brugge said it gave the 37-year-old Sommer a three-year contract as a free agent. He will replace veteran Simon Mignolet, who retired in May aged 38 after helping Brugge win the Belgian league.

Sommer will return to the Champions League after helping Inter reach the final in 2025, when it lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. Inter was stunningly eliminated by Bod/Glimt last season in the knockout playoffs round.

Sommer has won league titles with Inter, Bayern Munich and in Switzerland with Basel, where he started his career.

He played 94 times for Switzerland and went to each World Cup from 2014 to 2022. Sommer retired from the national team after a quarterfinals loss to England at the 2024 European Championship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Serie A

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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