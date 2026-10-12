Tax evasion to Portugal fallout: Controversies that rocked Ronaldo's career

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of the names mentioned whenever there is a discussion about the best players in football history. The Portuguese forward holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in international football (146 goals) and the most career goals overall (980 goals). However, as legendary as his career has been, there has been no shortage of controversies that have followed him throughout his career. The latest entry on the list comes in the form of a provisional suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation after he left the national team camp midway through the recently concluded leg of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo left the camp after a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his playing time and went on to issue a lengthy statement to the media criticising the coach, following which the Portuguese federation decided to take disciplinary action against him in the form of a provisional suspension while the incident is under investigation. The length of the suspension will be decided on the basis of the outcome of the investigation. With the latest verdict in place, let’s take a look at the major controversies Ronaldo has faced so far in his career, including those involving club and international football.

Portugal national team suspension (2026) Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were initiated following his departure from the national team camp ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark earlier this month. The 41-year-old forward left the squad after a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his playing time. Ronaldo had been left on the bench against Norway and subsequently accused the coach of breaking promises regarding his involvement in the team. Ronaldo later apologised to his teammates and supporters, acknowledging that he should not have left the camp. He also called on the federation to punish him for his actions, saying he would accept whatever decision was made. However, he maintained that he wanted to continue representing Portugal.

The FPF confirmed on October 10 that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against Ronaldo following a decision by its Non-Professional Section on October 9. The case was referred to the federation’s Disciplinary Investigation Commission and designated as urgent. According to the federation, Ronaldo was initially subject to an automatic provisional suspension, followed by a further suspension as the disciplinary process progressed. The FPF did not announce a final punishment and said details of the proceedings would remain confidential until the investigation was completed. Ronaldo could face a suspension of between one and six months under the federation’s disciplinary regulations. The rules state that a player who abandons or fails to attend a national team training session, match or activity without justification can be suspended for that period, in addition to receiving a fine.

Although Ronaldo informed the federation that he was leaving the camp, it remained unclear whether his departure would be considered justified under the regulations. Consequently, the potential six-month suspension remained a possible punishment rather than a confirmed verdict. ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Here's why Arunachal Pradesh forfeited their game vs Nagaland Al-Nassr gesture towards Saudi fans and one-match ban (2024) Ronaldo was handed a one-match suspension by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in February 2024 after making a gesture towards supporters following Al-Nassr’s 3-2 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Shabab. During the match, sections of the crowd had chanted the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s long-time rival. After the final whistle, the Portuguese forward cupped his hand to his ear and made a gesture towards the supporters that attracted criticism.

The Saudi federation’s disciplinary committee imposed a one-match ban and a financial penalty. The incident was another example of Ronaldo’s conduct outside the immediate action of a match becoming the subject of formal disciplinary scrutiny. Al-Hilal gesture controversy (2023) Ronaldo attracted criticism after Al-Nassr’s defeat against Al-Hilal in April 2023. As he left the pitch, he appeared to make a gesture towards his groin after supporters chanted Messi’s name. The footage circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism from sections of the Saudi public. Some commentators called for disciplinary action, while the incident also generated debate about the conduct expected of high-profile players in the Saudi Pro League.

The episode did not result in the same widely reported formal suspension as the February 2024 incident. It nevertheless became one of the most discussed controversies of Ronaldo’s early period in Saudi Arabian football. Manchester United interview and contract termination (2022) Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United ended in November 2022 following an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, the forward criticised the club’s leadership, questioned its direction and said he felt betrayed by people at Old Trafford. He also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag, with whom his relationship had deteriorated during the 2022-23 season. Ronaldo had struggled to secure a regular starting place under the Dutchman and had been involved in disagreements over his role in the team.

Manchester United responded by announcing that they had initiated appropriate steps following the interview. The club subsequently confirmed that Ronaldo would leave with immediate effect by mutual agreement. Ronaldo said it was the right time to seek a new challenge and thanked the club and its supporters. He later joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, bringing his second stint at Old Trafford to an abrupt end. Refusal to come on against Tottenham (2022) Ronaldo faced disciplinary action from Manchester United in October 2022 after refusing to come on as a substitute during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. United won the match 2-0 at Old Trafford, but Ronaldo’s conduct became a major talking point after he walked down the tunnel before the final whistle. Manager Erik ten Hag subsequently left the forward out of the squad for United’s next match against Chelsea.

The incident followed a period in which Ronaldo had found himself outside the regular starting XI. Ten Hag maintained that players were expected to respect the team’s decisions and disciplinary standards, regardless of their stature. Ronaldo later returned to the squad, but the episode added to the tension surrounding his position at the club. The disagreement was also part of the wider breakdown in his relationship with United that culminated in the November interview and his departure. Knocking a fan’s phone after Everton defeat (2022) In April 2022, Ronaldo appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a young Everton supporter’s hand as he walked towards the tunnel following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, prompting criticism of the forward’s behaviour. Ronaldo apologised publicly, describing his reaction as an outburst in a difficult moment, and invited the supporter to watch a match at Old Trafford. The incident was investigated by the Football Association. In November 2022, an independent disciplinary commission found Ronaldo guilty of improper and violent conduct. He was handed a two-match domestic suspension and fined £50,000. Ronaldo admitted the charge of improper conduct but did not admit the violent-conduct charge. He also received a police caution in connection with the incident. The suspension was announced shortly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, although it did not affect his participation in the tournament. The case became another disciplinary issue in the closing months of his second spell at Manchester United.

Spanish tax evasion case and settlement (2017–2019) Ronaldo’s legal troubles in Spain emerged from allegations concerning income generated through his image rights during his time at Real Madrid. Spanish prosecutors accused him of evading taxes on income earned between 2011 and 2014. The allegations centred on the use of companies and business structures outside Spain to handle income from commercial agreements. In 2017, prosecutors accused Ronaldo of having defrauded the Spanish state of approximately €14.7 million. Ronaldo denied knowingly committing tax evasion. In January 2019, he appeared before a Madrid court after reaching a settlement with Spanish authorities. Under the agreement, he accepted a fine of €18.8 million and a suspended prison sentence of 23 months.

Under Spanish law, a first-time offender receiving a sentence of less than two years can generally avoid serving time in prison, subject to applicable conditions. Ronaldo therefore did not serve the prison sentence. The settlement brought the case to a conclusion but remained one of the most significant off-field controversies of his career. It also placed his commercial earnings and image-rights arrangements under international scrutiny. World Cup wink controversy involving Wayne Rooney (2006) Ronaldo became a central figure in one of the most memorable controversies of the 2006 FIFA World Cup during Portugal’s quarter-final against England. England forward Wayne Rooney was sent off after an incident involving Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo was seen gesturing towards the Portugal bench in the aftermath of the incident, and television footage captured him winking in the direction of his teammates.