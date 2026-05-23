The end of the Guardiola era: A decade that changed Manchester City forever

Very few managers in football history can claim to be as successful and dominant as the Spanish legend Pep Guardiola. Premier League side Manchester City were well aware of the tactical brilliance of the Spaniard when they hired him as manager in 2016.

Pep did not let the management or fans down, as in 10 years as City boss he led them to 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end. Pep’s time as Manchester City manager is set to conclude after the ongoing 2025-26 season following a historic 10-year run that established City as one of the biggest clubs in the world, while also making them favourites to win almost every tournament they entered.

But how exactly was Pep able to achieve that? Let’s take a look. Man City before the Guardiola era Before understanding how Pep completely changed Manchester City’s landscape, it is important to know how they performed at the highest level before his arrival. The Premier League once revolved around the so-called “Big Five”, which included Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as these clubs dominated English football for years. However, by the early 2010s, Manchester City had started challenging the established order at every level possible, effectively expanding the “Big Five” into a “Big Six”.

City won their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season under Roberto Mancini, when Sergio Aguero’s last-minute goal on the final matchday helped them finish above Manchester United. They won their second league title two years later in the 2013-14 season under Manuel Pellegrini. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Brazil's full schedule, squad and team preview here While City had already started making dents in the dominance of traditional powerhouses, they truly achieved the status of one of the world’s biggest clubs only after Pep’s appointment in 2016. Pep Guardiola as City manager (year-by-year performance) 2016-17: Building the Guardiola blueprint

Pep Guardiola’s first season at Manchester City was always expected to be one of transition. Arriving in England with a reputation for tactical brilliance, he spent much of the campaign assessing his squad and reshaping the team around his philosophy. Kevin De Bruyne quickly became central to City’s style, but despite flashes of promise, Guardiola’s debut year ended without silverware as City finished third in the Premier League and were knocked out by Monaco in the Champions League Round of 16. 2017-18: Birth of the Centurions Guardiola’s revolution truly came alive in his second season. New arrivals such as Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Ederson transformed the spine of the team as City played some of the most dominant football English football had ever seen. They won the League Cup and stormed to the Premier League title with a record 100 points and 106 goals, finishing miles ahead of the competition. Although Liverpool ended their Champions League hopes, City had firmly established themselves as England’s most feared side.

2018-19: Three trophies, one statement Manchester City were pushed to the limit by Liverpool in a thrilling title race, but Guardiola’s side held their nerve. Winning their final 14 league matches, City retained the Premier League crown with 98 points. They also lifted the League Cup and FA Cup, completing a historic domestic treble. While domestic dominance continued, Europe remained elusive as Tottenham ended their Champions League dream in dramatic fashion. 2019-20: Pandemic pause, painful setback City’s hold over English football slipped as Liverpool ended their dominance in the Premier League. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the season, creating unusual circumstances in both domestic and European football. Guardiola’s side impressed by eliminating Real Madrid in the Champions League, but a shocking defeat to Lyon in Lisbon ended another European campaign in frustration. Their only trophy came in the League Cup, offering little comfort in an otherwise disappointing year.

2020-21: Champions again, Europe slips away After an inconsistent start, Guardiola rebuilt City’s defensive core with the arrival of Rúben Dias. That move transformed the team as City regained the Premier League title and once again lifted the League Cup. More importantly, Guardiola guided the club to its first Champions League final. But the dream ended painfully in Porto, where Chelsea’s narrow win denied City their first European crown. 2021-22: Five minutes that changed everything One of the most dramatic title races in Premier League history ended in unforgettable fashion. On the final day, City trailed Aston Villa 2-0 and looked on the verge of collapse. Then came a remarkable five-minute turnaround led by Ilkay Gündogan and Rodri, sealing another Premier League triumph. Yet in Europe, heartbreak returned as Real Madrid staged a late comeback in the semi-finals to crush City’s hopes once again.

2022-23: The season of immortality This was Guardiola’s masterpiece. The arrival of Erling Haaland added a ruthless edge to City’s attack, while Guardiola’s tactical evolution made the team nearly unstoppable. City won the Premier League, FA Cup and finally the Champions League, completing a historic treble. Rodri’s winning goal against Inter Milan in Istanbul delivered the one trophy Guardiola had craved most. 2023-24: Keeping the crown After making history, City showed they were far from done. Guardiola’s side won their final nine league games to edge Arsenal and secure another Premier League title. But Europe again brought frustration, with Real Madrid knocking them out on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals. The campaign also ended with an FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United, though Guardiola’s domestic dominance remained intact.

2024-25: When City lost their edge For one of the few times under Guardiola, City looked vulnerable. An ageing squad struggled to maintain the same intensity, while injuries and inconsistency exposed cracks in the system. Guardiola admitted it was one of his toughest campaigns as City ended the season without major silverware. Losing to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final summed up a frustrating and forgettable year. 2025-26: One final flourish Guardiola’s final season brought another rebuild, with younger players stepping up to form the next core of the squad. Although City started slowly and their title hopes faded early, they recovered strongly to push Arsenal deep into the race. Success in the League Cup and FA Cup ensured Guardiola signed off with silverware. While Real Madrid once again ended City’s Champions League ambitions, his farewell season still reflected resilience, renewal and a fitting final flourish.

Full list of trophies City won with Pep Guardiola: Competition Titles Won Seasons Premier League 6 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 FA Cup 3 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025–26 EFL Cup 5 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2025–26 FA Community Shield 3 2018, 2019, 2024 UEFA Champions League 1 2022–23 UEFA Super Cup 1 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2023 Total 20 Guardiola’s final message to Manchester City fans As Pep Guardiola prepares to leave Manchester City, the iconic manager shared an emotional farewell message, reflecting on his deep bond with the club, the city and its people after a defining era. Guardiola said there was no major reason behind his exit, only a feeling that it was the right time to step away.

He praised Manchester’s hardworking spirit, resilience, history and strong sense of community, saying he came to understand what made the city unique and how that same mentality shaped his teams. Looking back, Guardiola recalled both triumphs and setbacks, stressing that City’s success was built on hard work, sacrifice and belief. He also remembered difficult moments, including the Manchester Arena attack and losing his mother during Covid-19, thanking the club and fans for their support. Guardiola praised his players for creating a lasting legacy before thanking the supporters, staff and city, calling Manchester “my place” in a heartfelt goodbye.

One of the best to grace the Premier League sidelines Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Manchester City has been one of the most successful in the club’s history. Since taking charge on July 1, 2016, the Spanish manager has overseen 592 matches, winning 416 of them while drawing 87 and losing 89. Under his leadership, City have scored an impressive 1,422 goals and conceded 520, reflecting the team’s attacking dominance and consistency. Guardiola has maintained a remarkable win percentage of 70.27%, underlining his impact in transforming City into a domestic and European powerhouse during his era at the club.