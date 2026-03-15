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Three Iran women football players withdraw asylum bid, leave Australia

Another three members of the Iran's women's soccer team who accepted refugee visas to stay in Australia have decided to return to their homeland, an Australian government minister said on Sunday.

3 Iran players have decided to join the team back in Malaysia and not seek asylum in Australia
3 Iran players have decided to join the team back in Malaysia and not seek asylum in Australia
AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST
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Another three members of the Iran's women's soccer team who accepted refugee visas to stay in Australia have decided to return to their homeland, an Australian government minister said on Sunday.

The departure leaves three of an initial seven squad members in Australia.

"Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women's Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Burke added.

Iran's team arrived in Australia for the Women's Asian Cup last month, before the war in the Middle East began on Feb. 28.

Initially, six players and a support staff member from a squad list of 26 players accepted humanitarian visas to stay in Australia before the rest of the Iranian contingent flew from Sydney to Malaysia on March 9.

Another later changed her mind and left Australia. Three left Sydney for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday night, a government official said. The rest of the team has remained in Kuala Lumpur since they left Australia.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency said the latest three to leave Australia were two players and the support staff member. The three were "returning to the warm embrace of their family and homeland," the news outlet said in a statement.

Concerns about the team's safety in Iran heightened when the players didn't sing the Iranian national anthem before their first match.

The Australian government was urged to help the woman by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Iranian news agency described the women's return to the team as the "disgraceful failure of the American-Australian project and another failure for Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran Conflictfootball

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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