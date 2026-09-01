Top 5 iconic moments that defined Lionel Messi's international legacy

Lionel Messi's 21-year career with Argentina was a story of extraordinary highs and crushing lows, but certain moments came to define his place in the country's football history.

His international legacy stretches from Olympic success as a young star to finally lifting the World Cup as captain, with a long-awaited Copa America triumph and another major title along the way.

Each achievement carried its own significance, whether it ended years of frustration, confirmed Argentina's return to the top or completed a personal ambition that had followed Messi for much of his career.

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As he brings the curtain down on his iconic international football career, let’s take a look at the five moments that stand out as the defining landmarks of his Argentina journey.

Olympic gold in Beijing (2008) Before Messi became Argentina's senior team captain and record goalscorer, he started his international journey by helping his country retain its Olympic gold in Beijing. Argentina entered the 2008 Olympic football tournament with a star-studded squad featuring Messi, Juan Roman Riquelme, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and Sergio Aguero. Messi scored twice in the group stage before continuing his influential run through the knockout rounds. Argentina defeated the Netherlands in extra time in the quarter-finals before overcoming Brazil 3-0 in the semi-final. The final against Nigeria was decided by Di Maria, who scored the only goal of the match with a memorable chip over the goalkeeper.

Argentina won 1-0 to retain their Olympic title. For Messi, the gold medal was his first major international success with Argentina and offered an early glimpse of what he could eventually achieve with the national team. ALSO READ: The pain before the glory: Messi's 5 biggest heartbreaks with Argentina It also established a lasting connection with Di Maria, who would later become one of his most important teammates during Argentina's trophy-winning era. Ending the trophy drought at the Maracana (2021) Thirteen years after his Olympic triumph, Messi finally won a major senior international trophy. Argentina faced Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana, with Messi still searching for his first senior title with the national team.

The match was decided by a single goal. Di Maria collected Rodrigo De Paul's pass before lifting the ball over Ederson to give Argentina a 1-0 victory. Messi had finally done it. After three major final defeats in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and his brief retirement from international football following the 2016 Copa America, the trophy drought was over. Messi finished the tournament with four goals and five assists and was named the tournament's best player. The scenes after the final were particularly significant. Messi was mobbed by his teammates and celebrated with his family as Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a senior men's major trophy.

The Maracana, which had witnessed Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Germany in 2014, had finally become the backdrop for one of Messi's greatest nights. Finalissima masterclass against Italy (2022) Less than a year later, Messi and Argentina delivered another statement on the international stage. The Finalissima brought together the winners of the Copa America and European Championship, with Argentina facing Italy at Wembley in June 2022. Messi did not score, but his influence was everywhere. He created chances, repeatedly troubled Italy's defence and provided two assists as Argentina won 3-0. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after a Messi move, before Di Maria doubled Argentina's advantage shortly before half-time. Paulo Dybala added the third in stoppage time. The victory extended Argentina's unbeaten run and strengthened the belief that Scaloni's team had evolved into a serious force.

For Messi, the performance was significant because it came between Argentina's Copa America triumph and the World Cup in Qatar. The Finalissima became further evidence that Messi's Argentina was no longer defined by the painful defeats of the previous decade. Lifting the World Cup in Qatar (2022) If one moment defines Messi's international legacy above all others, it is the image of him lifting the World Cup in Lusail. Argentina's campaign had begun with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, but Messi and his teammates recovered to reach the final. France stood between them and history. The final became one of the greatest matches in World Cup history.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Argentina established a two-goal lead. France fought back through Mbappe, and the match eventually finished 3-3 after extra time. Messi scored again in extra time, but Mbappe completed his hat-trick to force a penalty shootout. This time, Messi's story ended differently. He converted Argentina's first penalty, Emiliano Martinez made crucial saves, and Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive kick. Argentina were world champions. Messi had finally lifted the trophy that had eluded him throughout his career. He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists and won the Golden Ball for the second time.

The World Cup also transformed his place in Argentina's football history. The player who had spent years being compared with Diego Maradona had now achieved the feat that had defined Maradona's legacy. Winning another Copa America (2024) Messi's international career could have ended after Qatar. Instead, he returned for another Copa America campaign in 2024 and led Argentina to another win. The final against Colombia was an emotional night for Messi. After suffering an injury, he was forced off during the second half and broke down in tears on the bench. But Argentina continued without their captain. The match remained goalless through 90 minutes before Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory.