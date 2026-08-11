Trump warns FIFA of 'terrible mistake' if Gianni Infantino is replaced

US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, warning the world football governing body that replacing the Swiss administrator would be a "terrible mistake" amid growing pressure for his removal.

Trump's intervention comes after Infantino faced widespread criticism over a controversial proposal to sell stakes in future World Cup and Club World Cup revenues to private investors. Although the plan has since been withdrawn, the proposal has intensified scrutiny of Infantino's leadership and triggered opposition from several football confederations.

Trump backs Infantino amid growing pressure

Trump expressed his support for Infantino in a post on his Truth Social platform, praising the FIFA president's leadership and claiming the World Cup would not achieve the same level of success or profitability without him. "FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino," Trump wrote.

He described Infantino as "fantastic" and credited him with presiding over what he called the most successful World Cup ever staged. Trump's comments come at a sensitive time for Infantino, who has faced mounting opposition following the fallout from the investment proposal. Why is Infantino facing backlash? The controversy centres on a FIFA proposal to create a subsidiary company that could be valued at around $20 billion and sell shares linked to the World Cup and Club World Cup. The plan, which was first reported after details emerged in the media, was criticised because member associations and several football authorities were reportedly not consulted before it was put forward.

Opponents argued that FIFA's flagship competition should not effectively become an investment asset for private capital. The proposal was subsequently withdrawn, but the controversy has continued to fuel calls for greater transparency and accountability within FIFA. Several continental football bodies and influential figures have since expressed opposition to Infantino, with some pushing for a change in FIFA's leadership. Trump and Infantino's close relationship Trump's public intervention also adds another layer to the controversy because of his long-standing relationship with Infantino. The two have developed a close association over recent years, with their relationship attracting attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump's latest comments came only days after he said he had no prior knowledge of Infantino's plan to commercialise stakes in World Cup-related assets. ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel arrested by Bengal Police in rape case That position had raised questions given the close relationship between the two men and reports surrounding the proposed investment structure. Links to the proposed investment plan The proposed investment vehicle was reportedly linked to Thrive Capital, the venture capital firm founded and led by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Reports had suggested that Thrive Capital could play a leading role in the proposed investor group, while there were also claims that officials from the Trump administration had been consulted about the project.

Trump, however, said he was not aware of the proposal before it became public. The connection has added further political and financial scrutiny to a proposal that FIFA eventually withdrew. Infantino's World Cup legacy under scrutiny Infantino's supporters point to the commercial success and global expansion of the World Cup during his tenure as evidence of his leadership. Trump echoed that argument in his latest message, saying Infantino had just overseen the most successful World Cup and warning that FIFA could struggle to replicate those results if he were removed. The 2026 tournament was the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and was jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.