UCL 2026 S/F 2nd Leg: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live match time, streaming

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in a decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final. The tie remains finely poised after a tense 1-1 draw in Madrid, where Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez both scored from the penalty spot.

Mikel Arteta’s side will draw confidence from their strong home form and their push to reach a first Champions League final in 20 years. Another victory would also extend their unbeaten run in Europe to a club-record 14 matches. Arsenal regained momentum domestically with a convincing 3-0 win over Fulham, suggesting they are peaking at the right time.

However, Diego Simeone’s Atletico remain a dangerous knockout team. Despite inconsistent league form, their defensive discipline and counter-attacking threat make them formidable opponents. With everything to play for, expect a tightly contested battle, where fine margins — possibly even another penalty — could decide who advances to Budapest. UCL 2026 S/F 2nd Leg: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid team news Arsenal team news: Arsenal have received a major boost with the return of captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, both declared fit by Mikel Arteta. Their presence adds creativity and attacking depth ahead of a crucial tie. Bukayo Saka, who was taken off at half-time in the last match, is expected to start, while Martin Zubimendi should return after being rested.

However, Arsenal will be without Mikel Merino due to a foot injury and Jurrien Timber with a groin issue, slightly weakening their squad depth. Atletico Madrid team news: Atletico Madrid are boosted by the return of Julian Alvarez, who missed their last league outing but is fit and expected to start. Diego Simeone emphasised his importance, particularly given his familiarity with English football and his impact in the first leg. ALSO READ: RR sale controversy: Somani-led consortium flags transparency issue However, Atletico will be without midfield options Nico Gonzalez and Pablo Barrios, both sidelined with thigh injuries. Despite these absences, Atletico’s experienced core and tactical discipline ensure they remain a serious threat heading into the second leg.

UCL 2026 S/F 2nd Leg: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid probable starting 11 Arsenal starting 11 (probable): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Mateo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head Total matches: 4

Arsenal won: 1

Atletico won: 1

Draw: 2 UEFA Champions League semifinal: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details When will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will be played on May 6. What time will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid begin on May 6? The UCL 2026 semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 am IST (May 6). What will be the venue for the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid? The Emirates Stadium in London will host the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid be available in India?