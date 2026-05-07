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UEFA Champions League final schedule, teams, venue, live time and streaming

Arsenal have made it to their first European final in 8 years, first Champions League in more than 20 years with the Gunners last featuring in 2006.

UCL 2025/26 final
UCL 2025/26 final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:42 AM IST
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It all comes down to just two teams in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season as Arsenal and PSG have booked themselves a final date at the Pusaks Arena in Budapest to battle it out for supremacy on May 30th, Sunday.   While Arsenal booked their final spot courtesy of a hard fought 2-1 battle over two leg against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, it was the other encounter between Bayern Munich and PSG that stole the show in the semi-finals, ending 5-6 on aggregate over the two legs in a clash worthy of any final.  Arsenal have made it to their first European final in 8 years, first Champions League in more than 20 years with the Gunners last featuring in 2006. Mikel Arteta's are in line for a historic double this year, with the Premier League title also still up for grabs for them. If they are to win the title this year, they will do so by becoming the only unbeaten team this season.  Defending champions PSG have also had a near perfect season so far and reached the final of the tournament through a much tougher path, facing former champions Bayern Munich and the likes of Liverpool on the way too. A win for Enrique's men would script history for them too, winning back-to-back titles for the first time in the club's history.   
ALSO READ: Bayern vs PSG live streaming: Where to watch Champions League match today?
 
UCL 25/26 final schedule
Competition Stage Date Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Venue
UEFA Champions League Final 30/05/26 21:30:00 Arsenal PSG Puskás Aréna
 
UEFA Champions League Final: PSG vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the UCL 2026 final between PSG and Arsenal be played?
The UEFA Champions League 2026 final between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be played on May 30.
 
What time will the UCL 2026 final between PSG and Arsenal begin?
The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the UCL 2026 final between PSG and Arsenal?
The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the final.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2026 final between PSG and Arsenal be available in India?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2026 final between PSG and Arsenal be available in India?
The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
 
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Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootball

First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:16 AM IST

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