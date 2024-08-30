Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League: Full list of all group stage opponents for 36 teams

UEFA Champions League: Full list of all group stage opponents for 36 teams

Barcelona will face Bayern at home, while Real Madrid will travel to Anfield for their match against Liverpool

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2024-25 season took place in Monaco on Thursday, August 29, revealing the group stage opponents for all 36 qualified teams under the newly introduced Swiss format. This year’s draw, for the first time, was conducted by computer — a necessity given that completing it manually would have required more than four hours.

Under the new (Swiss) format, all 36 teams will be in one group. Each team will play against eight different opponents during the league stage, with four home and four away matches. The top 8 teams after the group stage will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing from 9th to 24th positions will play playoffs to earn their places in the round of 16. Teams finishing below the 24th position in the group stage will be eliminated directly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


After the draw, the big confirmed matches were Barcelona taking on Bayern Munich at home, Liverpool and Real Madrid clashing in another Champions League final rematch, and Manchester City facing Mbappe-less Paris Saint-Germain during the first round.

Check the full list of qualified teams and their opponents for the group stage:

Teams Opponents (Home) Opponents
(Away)
AC Milan Liverpool, Club Brugge, Crvena Zvezda, Girona Real Madrid, Leverkusen, GNK Dinamo, Slovan Bratislava
Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Monaco Inter Milan, Atalanta, Sporting CP, Girona
Aston Villa Bayern München, Juventus, Celtic, Bologna Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Monaco
Atalanta Real Madrid, Arsenal, Celtic, Sturm Graz Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Young Boys, Stuttgart
Atlético de Madrid Leipzig, Leverkusen, Lille, Slovan Bratislava Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
Barcelona Bayern München, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest Dortmund, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco
Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, GNK Dinamo, Slovan Bratislava Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord, Aston Villa
Benfica Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Bologna Bayern München, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco
Bologna Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille, Monaco Liverpool, Benfica, Sporting CP, Aston Villa
Brest Real Madrid, Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
Celtic Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava Dortmund, Atalanta, GNK Dinamo, Aston Villa
Club Brugge Dortmund, Juventus, Sporting CP, Aston Villa Manchester City, AC Milan, Celtic, Sturm Graz
Crvena Zvezda Barcelona, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart Inter, AC Milan, Young Boys, Monaco
Dortmund Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, Sturm Graz Real Madrid, Club Brugge, GNK Dinamo, Bologna
Feyenoord Bayern München, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sparta Praha Manchester City, Benfica, Lille, Girona
Girona Liverpool, Arsenal, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz
GNK Dinamo Dortmund, AC Milan, Celtic, Monaco Bayern München, Arsenal, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava
Inter Milan Leipzig, Arsenal, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco Manchester City, Leverkusen, Young Boys, Sparta Praha
Juventus Manchester City, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart Leipzig, Club Brugge, Lille, Aston Villa
Leipzig Liverpool, Juventus, Sporting CP, Aston Villa Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Celtic, Sturm Graz
Leverkusen Inter, AC Milan, Salzburg, Sparta Praha Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Brest
Lille Real Madrid, Juventus, Feyenoord, Sturm Graz Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid, Sporting CP, Bologna
Liverpool Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Girona
Manchester City Inter, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Sparta Praha Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Sporting CP, Slovan Bratislava
Monaco Barcelona, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Aston Villa Inter, Arsenal, GNK Dinamo, Bologna
Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Girona Bayern München, Arsenal, Salzburg, Stuttgart
PSV Eindhoven Liverpool, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Girona Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Brest
Real Madrid Dortmund, AC Milan, Salzburg, Stuttgart Liverpool, Atalanta, Lille, Brest
Salzburg Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, GNK Dinamo, Brest Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Sparta Praha
Shakhtar Donetsk Bayern München, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest Dortmund, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna
Slovan Bratislava Manchester City, AC Milan, GNK Dinamo, Stuttgart Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Celtic, Girona
Sparta Praha Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Salzburg, Brest Manchester City, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Stuttgart
Sporting CP Manchester City, Arsenal, Lille, Bologna Leipzig, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz
Sturm Graz Leipzig, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Girona Dortmund, Atalanta, Lille, Brest
Stuttgart Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Young Boys, Sparta Praha Real Madrid, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Slovan Bratislava
Young Boys Inter, Atalanta, Crvena Zvezda, Aston Villa Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, Stuttgart
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mbappe's dry run continues, Real Madrid drops points against Las Palmas

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Date, timing (IST) and live streaming

Real Madrid suffer setback, Jude Bellingham picks muscle injury in leg

No goal for Mbappe on Spanish league debut as Mallorca hold Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scores on Real Madrid debut to win UEFA Super Cup

Topics :Real MadridFC BarcelonaManchester CityLiverpoolAC Milan

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story