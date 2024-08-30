UEFA Champions League: Full list of all group stage opponents for 36 teams

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2024-25 season took place in Monaco on Thursday, August 29, revealing the group stage opponents for all 36 qualified teams under the newly introduced Swiss format. This year’s draw, for the first time, was conducted by computer — a necessity given that completing it manually would have required more than four hours.
Under the new (Swiss) format, all 36 teams will be in one group. Each team will play against eight different opponents during the league stage, with four home and four away matches. The top 8 teams after the group stage will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing from 9th to 24th positions will play playoffs to earn their places in the round of 16. Teams finishing below the 24th position in the group stage will be eliminated directly.
After the draw, the big confirmed matches were Barcelona taking on Bayern Munich at home, Liverpool and Real Madrid clashing in another Champions League final rematch, and Manchester City facing Mbappe-less Paris Saint-Germain during the first round.
Check the full list of qualified teams and their opponents for the group stage:
|Teams
|Opponents (Home)
| Opponents
(Away)
|AC Milan
|Liverpool, Club Brugge, Crvena Zvezda, Girona
|Real Madrid, Leverkusen, GNK Dinamo, Slovan Bratislava
|Arsenal
|Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Monaco
|Inter Milan, Atalanta, Sporting CP, Girona
|Aston Villa
|Bayern München, Juventus, Celtic, Bologna
|Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Monaco
|Atalanta
|Real Madrid, Arsenal, Celtic, Sturm Graz
|Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Young Boys, Stuttgart
|Atlético de Madrid
|Leipzig, Leverkusen, Lille, Slovan Bratislava
|Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
|Barcelona
|Bayern München, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest
|Dortmund, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco
|Bayern Munich
|Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, GNK Dinamo, Slovan Bratislava
|Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord, Aston Villa
|Benfica
|Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Bologna
|Bayern München, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco
|Bologna
|Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille, Monaco
|Liverpool, Benfica, Sporting CP, Aston Villa
|Brest
|Real Madrid, Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz
|Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
|Celtic
|Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava
|Dortmund, Atalanta, GNK Dinamo, Aston Villa
|Club Brugge
|Dortmund, Juventus, Sporting CP, Aston Villa
|Manchester City, AC Milan, Celtic, Sturm Graz
|Crvena Zvezda
|Barcelona, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart
|Inter, AC Milan, Young Boys, Monaco
|Dortmund
|Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, Sturm Graz
|Real Madrid, Club Brugge, GNK Dinamo, Bologna
|Feyenoord
|Bayern München, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
|Manchester City, Benfica, Lille, Girona
|Girona
|Liverpool, Arsenal, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava
|Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz
|GNK Dinamo
|Dortmund, AC Milan, Celtic, Monaco
|Bayern München, Arsenal, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava
|Inter Milan
|Leipzig, Arsenal, Crvena Zvezda, Monaco
|Manchester City, Leverkusen, Young Boys, Sparta Praha
|Juventus
|Manchester City, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart
|Leipzig, Club Brugge, Lille, Aston Villa
|Leipzig
|Liverpool, Juventus, Sporting CP, Aston Villa
|Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Celtic, Sturm Graz
|Leverkusen
|Inter, AC Milan, Salzburg, Sparta Praha
|Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Brest
|Lille
|Real Madrid, Juventus, Feyenoord, Sturm Graz
|Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid, Sporting CP, Bologna
|Liverpool
|Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna
|Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Girona
|Manchester City
|Inter, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Sparta Praha
|Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Sporting CP, Slovan Bratislava
|Monaco
|Barcelona, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, Aston Villa
|Inter, Arsenal, GNK Dinamo, Bologna
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Girona
|Bayern München, Arsenal, Salzburg, Stuttgart
|PSV Eindhoven
|Liverpool, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Girona
|Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Brest
|Real Madrid
|Dortmund, AC Milan, Salzburg, Stuttgart
|Liverpool, Atalanta, Lille, Brest
|Salzburg
|Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, GNK Dinamo, Brest
|Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Sparta Praha
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Bayern München, Atalanta, Young Boys, Brest
|Dortmund, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna
|Slovan Bratislava
|Manchester City, AC Milan, GNK Dinamo, Stuttgart
|Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Celtic, Girona
|Sparta Praha
|Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Salzburg, Brest
|Manchester City, Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Stuttgart
|Sporting CP
|Manchester City, Arsenal, Lille, Bologna
|Leipzig, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz
|Sturm Graz
|Leipzig, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Girona
|Dortmund, Atalanta, Lille, Brest
|Stuttgart
|Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Young Boys, Sparta Praha
|Real Madrid, Juventus, Crvena Zvezda, Slovan Bratislava
|Young Boys
|Inter, Atalanta, Crvena Zvezda, Aston Villa
|Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, Stuttgart