UEFA Champions League: List of qualified teams for knockout stages

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage has officially concluded, and the path to the knockout phase is now set. The revamped format of Europe’s premier club competition sees 36 teams competing for glory, with the top eight automatically progressing to the round of 16. Meanwhile, the teams finishing between 9th and 24th place will enter the knockout phase play-offs.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Points table and highest goal scorers Liverpool, the leaders of the English Premier League, were the first to secure their spot in the round of 16. They were joined by Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the group stage.

On January 29, six more teams clinched their automatic qualification for the knockout phase. Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Aston Villa all secured their places in the round of 16 after impressive performances in their final group matches.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished outside the automatic qualification spots have now confirmed their places in the knockout phase play-offs. The two-legged play-off fixtures will be drawn on January 31. These teams, still with a chance to reach the round of 16, include Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest, Feyenoord, Juventus, Celtic, Manchester City, Sporting CP, and Club Brugge.