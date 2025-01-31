UEFA Europa League: Full list of qualified teams for knockout stages

Manchester United and Tottenham secured their places in the Europa League round of 16, putting aside their inconsistent domestic campaigns.

In Bucharest, Manchester United claimed a 2-0 victory over Romanian champions FCSB. Diogo Dalot scored the opening goal, tapping in a precise cross from Kobbie Mainoo on the hour mark. Mainoo then added a second goal just eight minutes later, sealing the win for United. The victory ensured they finished third in the group stage, remaining undefeated with five wins and three draws, just one point behind the top spot.

Tottenham also advanced with a dominant 3-0 win over Swedish club Elfsborg at home. Spurs waited until the 70th minute for substitute Dane Scarlett to break the deadlock. Two more goals followed from substitute Damola Ajayi and 17-year-old Mikey Moore, sealing the victory for Spurs. Despite their struggles in the Premier League, where they sit 15th and are on a seven-match winless run, Tottenham secured their spot in the knockout phase of the competition.

The Europa League’s revamped format sees the top eight teams from the group stage advance directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will enter two-legged knockout playoffs in mid-February, with the winners joining the top eight.

Lazio, the only team to qualify for the round of 16 with a game to spare, suffered their first defeat of the campaign, losing 1-0 at Braga. Despite the loss, Lazio finished top of the group with 19 points, level with second-placed Athletic Bilbao. Bilbao secured second place after a 3-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, which still made it to the playoffs.

Other teams advancing include Frankfurt, Olympiacos, Rangers, and Ajax, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray. Several teams, including Real Sociedad, FCSB, Porto, and AZ Alkmaar, also progressed to the next stage.