Unity Cup: Jamaica vs India preview, live match time and streaming

The Indian football team return to England for the first time in 24 years as they prepare to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semifinal in London on Wednesday. The Blue Tigers last played on English soil back in 2002, coincidentally against the same opponents, and the upcoming clash presents another major test for Indian football under head coach Khalid Jamil.

India head into the contest after an encouraging victory over Hong Kong, but the challenge against Jamaica will be significantly tougher. Ranked 136th in the world, the Blue Tigers are clear underdogs against the 71st-ranked Reggae Boyz, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a playoff defeat to DR Congo earlier this year.

Jamaica will be eager to bounce back strongly from that disappointment and are expected to dominate possession with their physical and high-intensity style of play. India, meanwhile, will rely on defensive organisation, discipline and quick transitions to trouble their opponents. A positive result would be a major statement for Jamil’s side, while Jamaica will see the tournament as an opportunity to rebuild confidence and push for silverware. India Team News India’s squad has been reduced following the withdrawal of several Mohun Bagan Super Giant players after the club recalled them from national duty. Defender Anwar Ali is also unavailable due to injury, while Ashique Kuruniyan misses out as well. Midfielder Macarton Nickson, defender Nikhil Barla, and forwards Mohammed Sanan and Vikram Partap Singh have been added to the squad.

Jamaica Team News ALSO READ: Coco Gauff involved in 'mini car accident' on her way to French Open match Jamaica have named a makeshift squad featuring 11 newly called-up players for the Unity Cup. One of the biggest names included is Caelan Cadamarteri, the talented youngster associated with Manchester City, who could make his international debut for the Reggae Boyz during the tournament. Jamaica vs India probable starting 11: Jamaica starting 11: Coniah Boyce-Clarke (GK), Dexter Lembikisa, Damion Lowe, Joel Latibeaudiere, Odin Samuels-Smith, Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Kaheim Dixon, Dwight Merrick, Bailey Cadamarteri, Dajuane Brown India starting 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Farukh Choudhary

Jamaica vs India Unity Cup live telecast and live streaming details When will Jamaica vs India encounter in Unity Cup take place? The Jamaica vs India clash will be played on May 28th (midnight). What time will the Jamaica vs India football match begin on may 28th? The Jamaica vs India football match will be played on May 28th at 12 AM IST. Where will the live telecast of the Jamaica vs India football match be available in India? The live telecast of the Jamaica vs India football match will not be available in India.