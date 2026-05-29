What to expect from UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be one of the most intriguing European finals in recent years. Set to take place in Budapest, the clash brings together two sides with contrasting strengths and styles.

Arsenal head into the final with the best defensive record in the competition, conceding only six goals and keeping nine clean sheets throughout the campaign. PSG, meanwhile, arrive as Europe’s most explosive attacking side, scoring 44 goals on their route to the final.

With elite talent spread across both squads, several individual battles could ultimately determine who lifts the trophy on Saturday night. Why Arsenal could be PSG and Luis Enrique's biggest challenge yet? Arsenal head into the Champions League final with the strongest defensive record in Europe, conceding just six goals and keeping nine clean sheets in the competition this season. Under Mikel Arteta , Arsenal have mastered controlling games without possession while also becoming one of football’s most dangerous set-piece sides. Their defensive structure, led by players like Declan Rice and goalkeeper David Raya , has made them extremely difficult to break down. Fresh from ending a 22-year Premier League title drought, Arsenal arrive in Budapest playing with renewed confidence and significantly less pressure against Paris Saint-Germain . Having said that, let us look at how the battles are shaping up for the biggest club encounter in Europe.

Bukayo Saka vs Nuno Mendes One of the standout duels of the final will be between Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes on Arsenal’s right flank. Saka remains Arsenal’s biggest attacking threat when fully fit. His direct running, creativity and defensive work rate make him one of the most complete wide players in Europe. The England international will look to constantly test Mendes both offensively and defensively. However, Mendes has established himself as arguably the best left-back in world football. The Portuguese defender combines pace, strength and attacking quality while also being capable of shutting down elite wingers. He already enjoyed success against Saka in previous meetings between the two clubs.

ALSO READ: Carlo Ancelotti to Thomas Tuchel: Meet the coaches of FIFA World Cup 2026 If Mendes manages to neutralise Arsenal’s star winger again, PSG could gain a major advantage. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Jurrien Timber Another crucial contest could unfold on Arsenal’s right side, where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to pose a serious threat. The Georgian winger has been one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers since arriving in Paris and has transformed PSG’s attack with his dribbling, creativity and relentless work rate. He enters the final after an outstanding Champions League knockout campaign. Arsenal will hope Jurrien Timber recovers in time for the final, as his defensive discipline and athleticism may provide the best solution to containing Kvaratskhelia.

If Timber is unavailable or not fully fit, Mikel Arteta may be forced into tactical adjustments that PSG could exploit heavily down the flank. Leandro Trossard vs Warren Zaïre-Emery PSG also face uncertainty at right-back, with concerns surrounding Achraf Hakimi ahead of the final. Should Hakimi fail to recover, midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery may once again be deployed in an unfamiliar defensive role. That could provide a major opportunity for Leandro Trossard. The Arsenal attacker’s movement, quick combinations and unpredictability could trouble a makeshift full-back throughout the game. Hakimi’s absence would significantly weaken PSG’s balance, especially considering his importance both defensively and in transition.

David Raya vs Matvey Safonov Goalkeepers often become decisive figures in Champions League finals, and this year’s contest could once again highlight that importance. David Raya has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers this season. His shot-stopping, command of the penalty area and composure in possession have played a key role in Arsenal’s European success. PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov has improved during the season but remains viewed as one of the weaker areas in an otherwise exceptional PSG side. Questions still remain over his handling under pressure and ability to deal with dangerous set-pieces. Against an Arsenal team known for its effectiveness from dead-ball situations, Safonov could face one of the toughest tests of his career.

Ousmane Dembele vs Arsenal’s Centre-Backs Much of PSG’s attacking fluidity revolves around Ousmane Dembele. The French forward has rediscovered top form and played a decisive role in PSG’s run to the final. His movement, pace and creativity make him incredibly difficult to contain, especially when drifting between defensive lines. Arsenal’s defensive hopes will largely depend on the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Saliba’s calmness and positioning combine perfectly with Gabriel’s aggression and physical presence, forming arguably the strongest centre-back partnership in Europe this season. If they can successfully limit Dembele’s influence, Arsenal’s chances of lifting their first Champions League title will increase dramatically.

Declan Rice vs Vitinha The midfield battle may ultimately decide the final, with Declan Rice expected to play a massive role for Arsenal. Rice has been central to Arsenal’s domestic and European success this season thanks to his energy, ball-winning ability and leadership. However, he now faces one of the toughest midfield challenges in football. PSG playmaker Vitinha has emerged as one of Europe’s elite midfielders through his intelligence, passing range and control under pressure. Alongside João Neves and Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha forms part of a technically gifted PSG midfield trio capable of dominating possession and dictating the tempo of matches.