Who has won the most UEFA Champions League titles? Check full winners list
Real Madrid hold a special place in Champions League history as the inaugural winners of the tournament.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Real Madrid hold a special place in Champions League history as the inaugural winners of the tournament.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
|UEFA Champions League winners & runners-up list
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|1955–56
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1956–57
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|1957–58
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1958–59
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1959–60
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|1960–61
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1961–62
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1962–63
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1963–64
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1964–65
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1965–66
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Partizan Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|1966–67
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1967–68
|Manchester United (England)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1968–69
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1969–70
|Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|1970–71
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Panathinaikos (Greece)
|1971–72
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1972–73
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1973–74
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|1974–75
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Leeds United (England)
|1975–76
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Saint-Etienne (France)
|1976–77
|Liverpool (England)
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
|1977–78
|Liverpool (England)
|Club Brugge (Belgium)
|1978–79
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Malmö (Sweden)
|1979–80
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|1980–81
|Liverpool (England)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1981–82
|Aston Villa (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1982–83
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1983–84
|Liverpool (England)
|AS Roma (Italy)
|1984–85
|Juventus (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|1985–86
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1986–87
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1987–88
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1988–89
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|1989–90
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1990–91
|Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|Marseille (France)
|1991–92
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Sampdoria (Italy)
|1992–93
|Marseille (France)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1993–94
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1994–95
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1995–96
|Juventus (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1996–97
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1997–98
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1998–99
|Manchester United (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1999–2000
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2000–01
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2001–02
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|2002–03
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2003–04
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|AS Monaco (France)
|2004–05
|Liverpool (England)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|2005–06
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Arsenal (England)
|2006–07
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|2007–08
|Manchester United (England)
|Chelsea (England)
|2008–09
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2009–10
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2010–11
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2011–12
|Chelsea (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2012–13
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2013–14
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2014–15
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2015–16
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2016–17
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2017–18
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2018–19
|Liverpool (England)
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|2019–20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|2020–21
|Chelsea (England)
|Manchester City (England)
|2021–22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (England)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|2023–24
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2024-25
|PSG
|Inter Milan
|2025-26
|PSG
|Arsenal
First Published: May 30 2026 | 11:58 PM IST