Who has won the most UEFA Champions League titles? Check full winners list

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is widely considered the most prestigious club football competition in the world. Bringing together Europe’s top teams every season, the tournament serves as the ultimate stage for clubs seeking continental supremacy and global recognition.

Although other confederations such as CONMEBOL, AFC and CAF organize their own elite club competitions, none enjoy the same level of international attention, viewership and commercial success as the Champions League.

A Competition Steeped in History

The tournament was first launched in 1955 as the European Cup and initially featured only the champions of domestic leagues across Europe. For decades, it operated as a straight knockout competition before undergoing major changes in the early 1990s.

The introduction of a group-stage format in 1991 transformed the competition, while further expansion in the 1997-98 season allowed multiple clubs from Europe’s strongest leagues to qualify, increasing both competitiveness and commercial appeal. New Era Under the Revamped Format Beginning with the 2024-25 campaign, UEFA introduced a new structure for the Champions League. The traditional 32-team group stage was replaced by a 36-team league phase. Under this system, each club plays eight matches against eight different opponents, creating a more varied and competitive schedule compared to the previous format. Leading leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 continue to provide the majority of participants. UEFA has also explored the possibility of future expansion, with discussions around increasing the competition to 48 teams.