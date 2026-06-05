Who is Real Madrid's €150m mystery transfer target? Perez drops major hint

With the presidential election at Real Madrid just days away, current president Florentino Perez has added fresh intrigue by revealing plans to launch a €150 million bid for a leading player currently competing in the UEFA Champions League.

The announcement comes during a heated election period that has seen transfer speculation dominate headlines in Spain, particularly after rival candidate Enrique Riquelme made bold claims regarding several high-profile players.

Perez distances himself from Haaland speculation

Perez made it clear that the mystery target is not Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, or any other player currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

The clarification appears aimed at separating his transfer strategy from the controversy created by Riquelme, who recently claimed that Haaland had a release clause and wanted to join Madrid. Those remarks were quickly dismissed by Haaland's representatives, while Manchester City publicly rejected the suggestion and even threatened legal action over the use of the striker's image and name in an election campaign. Election campaign turns into transfer battle The June 7 election has increasingly become a contest of transfer promises. Riquelme previously stated that both Haaland and Rodri could be brought to Madrid under his presidency. The claims generated widespread attention but also drew criticism after Manchester City strongly denied any possibility of Haaland leaving.

ALSO READ: Neymar absent from Brazil squad traveling for Egypt exhibition game Perez's latest comments appear designed to present a more measured approach, confirming that Madrid are pursuing a major signing while avoiding direct references to Premier League stars. What it means for Manchester City? For Manchester City, Perez's comments offer some reassurance. By explicitly ruling out Haaland, Doku and other Premier League players, Perez has effectively ended speculation linking Madrid's upcoming bid to City's squad. The situation surrounding Rodri, however, remains less straightforward. The Ballon d'Or winner's contract situation has been a subject of discussion in recent months, and reports suggest his long-term future could become clearer after the FIFA World Cup.