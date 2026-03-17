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Why Chelsea FC was fined and handed a 1-year suspended transfer ban?

The financial irregularities came to light in 2022, when American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired the club from Abramovich for £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion).

Chelsea FC have received a 1-year suspended transfer window ban
Chelsea FC have received a 1-year suspended transfer window ban
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:58 PM IST
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Chelsea Football Club has been fined £10.75 million ($14.3 million) and received a suspended one-year transfer ban for breaches of financial regulations during the tenure of former owner Roman Abramovich. The Premier League confirmed the sanctions on Monday, noting that Chelsea had proactively reported potential violations.
 
Background of the Breach
 
The financial irregularities came to light in 2022, when American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired the club from Abramovich for £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion). The league stated that undisclosed third-party payments between 2011 and 2018 were made to players, unregistered agents, and other entities. These payments, which benefitted Chelsea, were not reported to the Premier League at the time.
 
“The payments should have been treated as having been made by the club,” the Premier League said, adding that they “constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the league.” 
 
Settlement and Sanctions
 
Chelsea accepted the fine, which was approved by an independent commission. The sanctions include an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a suspended one-year ban on first-team signings. No points deduction was applied.
 
The club said it was “pleased to reach a settlement with the Premier League,” adding that it “has treated these matters with the utmost seriousness and fully cooperated with all relevant regulators.”
 
The Premier League noted Chelsea’s proactive reporting and cooperation as mitigating factors, and confirmed that the breaches would not have impacted the club’s profitability and sustainability rules if properly accounted for at the time.
 
Previous Financial Penalties
 
Chelsea’s new ownership has faced multiple fines for financial mismanagement. In 2023, the club paid €10 million ($11.8 million) to UEFA for irregularities under Abramovich, and last year fines totaling €31 million ($36.6 million) were imposed for breaching break-even and squad cost regulations. A separate FA disciplinary process related to these breaches is still ongoing.
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Topics :English Premier LeaguefootballChelsea

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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