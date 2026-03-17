Why Chelsea FC was fined and handed a 1-year suspended transfer ban?

Chelsea Football Club has been fined £10.75 million ($14.3 million) and received a suspended one-year transfer ban for breaches of financial regulations during the tenure of former owner Roman Abramovich. The Premier League confirmed the sanctions on Monday, noting that Chelsea had proactively reported potential violations.

Background of the Breach

The financial irregularities came to light in 2022, when American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired the club from Abramovich for £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion). The league stated that undisclosed third-party payments between 2011 and 2018 were made to players, unregistered agents, and other entities. These payments, which benefitted Chelsea, were not reported to the Premier League at the time.

ALSO READ: ISL 2025/26: FC Goa hold 10-men Punjab to a 1-1 draw away from home “The payments should have been treated as having been made by the club,” the Premier League said, adding that they “constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the league.” Settlement and Sanctions Chelsea accepted the fine, which was approved by an independent commission. The sanctions include an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a suspended one-year ban on first-team signings. No points deduction was applied. The club said it was “pleased to reach a settlement with the Premier League,” adding that it “has treated these matters with the utmost seriousness and fully cooperated with all relevant regulators.”