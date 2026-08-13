Why is FA Community Shield 2026 match not being played at Wembley Stadium?

The Community Shield is set for a rare change of scenery this year, with Arsenal and Manchester City meeting at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

The fixture is traditionally staged at Wembley Stadium, but a scheduling clash in London has forced the season-opening contest away from the capital. The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour is scheduled at Wembley on the same day, meaning the stadium will not be available for the Community Shield.

The move marks the first time since 2006 that the Principality Stadium will host the traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season.

Why is the Community Shield being played in Cardiff? The Community Shield has generally been played at Wembley since the stadium reopened in 2007. However, Wembley being unavailable because of another major event has once again forced the fixture to move. The Principality Stadium, formerly known as the Millennium Stadium, has a strong connection with English domestic football. It hosted the Community Shield, FA Cup final and EFL Cup final between 2001 and 2007, when the original Wembley was demolished and rebuilt. The new Wembley staged its first FA Cup final in 2007, gradually becoming the permanent home of the country's major domestic fixtures.

Principality Stadium gets Community Shield again This will be the first Community Shield at the Cardiff venue in two decades. The stadium last hosted the fixture in 2006, when Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1. It had previously been a regular venue for the Community Shield during the Wembley reconstruction period. The return also adds another chapter to the Principality Stadium's long association with English football despite being located outside England. Community Shield has moved away from London before This is not the first time in recent years that the Community Shield has been forced away from Wembley.

In 2012, Villa Park hosted Manchester City against Chelsea because Wembley was being used for football during the London Olympics. ALSO READ: Hasan Mahmud's career-best 6-55 puts BAN on top as AUS bowled out for 198 The fixture again moved away from London in 2022, when Wembley was hosting the Women's European Championship final. Manchester City played Liverpool at Leicester City's King Power Stadium, with Liverpool winning on penalties. A long history of Community Shield venues The Community Shield, previously known as the Charity Shield, has been played at a wide range of venues throughout its history.

Wembley — in both its original and current forms — and the Principality Stadium have been among the most prominent hosts. Other grounds to stage the fixture include Stamford Bridge, Highbury, White Hart Lane, Old Trafford, Maine Road, The Den, Molineux and Filbert Street. The latest move therefore continues a long-standing tradition of the Community Shield travelling beyond its usual home when circumstances require it. Arsenal vs Manchester City set for Cardiff showdown The change of venue adds an unusual setting to an already intriguing contest between Arsenal and Manchester City. The Community Shield traditionally pits the previous Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners, although the exact qualification can depend on the previous season's results.