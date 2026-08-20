Why Man United want Baleba and how he could change Carrick's midfield

Manchester United's plans for a midfield overhaul have received a major boost, with the club reportedly closing in on a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United have made an offer of around £60 million (€70m/$81m), plus £5 million in add-ons, with negotiations continuing over the final transfer fee. If an agreement is reached, the 22-year-old Cameroon international could become an important part of Michael Carrick's plans for the new-look United side.

United's interest in Baleba is not new. The club explored a possible move for the midfielder in 2025 but were deterred by Brighton's valuation at the time. Their interest has remained intact, however, and the midfielder's improved form during the second half of last season appears to have strengthened United's belief that he can be a long-term solution in midfield.

Why Manchester United want Baleba Baleba has developed into one of the Premier League's more impressive defensive midfielders since joining Brighton. The club initially brought him in to help fill the void created by Moises Caicedo's departure to Chelsea. While his 2025-26 campaign was inconsistent at times, Baleba showed significant improvement as the season progressed. His performances were also boosted by a strong Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Cameroon, who reached the quarter-finals. His biggest strength is his ability to win the ball and immediately disrupt opposition attacks. A midfield enforcer with plenty of athleticism

Baleba combines acceleration, aggression and good positional awareness to make tackles and interceptions. Rather than simply sitting in front of the defence, he is comfortable stepping forward to challenge opponents and stopping attacks before they develop. His timing in tackles is particularly impressive. The midfielder can use his pace to reach loose balls and possesses the technique to win possession without unnecessarily giving away fouls. At around 178cm, Baleba is not physically imposing in terms of height, but his balance and body control allow him to compete effectively against stronger opponents. He is also capable of using his body intelligently to shield possession and disrupt players attempting to carry the ball through midfield.

More than just a ball winner Baleba's appeal goes beyond his defensive qualities. The Cameroon international has the athleticism to carry the ball through midfield and can help his team progress possession after winning it back. His passing range is also better than his reputation as a defensive midfielder might suggest. That combination could be particularly useful for United, who are looking to move the ball quickly through midfield and create opportunities on the counter. ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 20 matches, timings, live streaming His ability to recover possession and then drive forward could add another dimension to Carrick's midfield.

Why Baleba could suit Carrick's system Baleba could potentially operate on the right side of a midfield two in Carrick's preferred 4-2-3-1 structure. A partnership with Youri Tielemans could give United a balance between creativity and defensive security. Baleba's ability to cover ground and win the ball could allow Tielemans greater freedom to focus on progressing possession. He could also partner Kobbie Mainoo, with Baleba taking on more of the defensive workload and allowing the academy graduate to concentrate on carrying the ball forward. Another intriguing option would be a midfield combination involving Andrey Santos. Santos could operate as the deeper midfielder while Baleba is given greater freedom to move forward and contribute as a box-to-box player.

The biggest concern: Injury and adaptation Baleba is unlikely to be an immediate solution if he completes the move. The midfielder suffered an ankle-ligament injury during pre-season and is expected to need time before returning to full match fitness. Even after recovering, adapting to a new club and a different tactical system could take time. United have looked to progress the ball quickly during pre-season, relying on short combinations and rapid movement through midfield. Baleba's defensive instincts are already well established, but his responsibilities in possession could require an adjustment period. His left-footedness should help him fit into United's midfield structure, but he may need time to develop an understanding with his new teammates.

A potential cornerstone of United's rebuild The most attractive aspect of Baleba's potential move to Old Trafford is his tactical flexibility. He can function as a defensive midfielder, a ball-winning No. 8 or a more energetic box-to-box presence. That versatility would give Carrick several options when constructing his midfield. United have lacked athleticism and defensive security in the centre of the pitch in recent seasons. Baleba's ability to cover ground, disrupt attacks and recover possession could address several of those weaknesses. He may not be a completely plug-and-play signing, particularly given his injury and the tactical adjustment ahead, but at 22, Baleba would represent both an immediate upgrade in physicality and a potential long-term midfield cornerstone.