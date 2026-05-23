Why Mohun Bagan pulled players from India camp ahead of Unity Cup?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have recalled all of their players from the Indian national team camp ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 26 to May 30. The tournament will feature India, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

Eight players from Mohun Bagan had initially been named in the preliminary squad for the competition. The list included Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Injury Concerns Behind Club’s Decision

The Kolkata-based club reportedly raised concerns over the timing of the Unity Cup fixtures, which fall outside the official FIFA international window. Since clubs are not protected under FIFA regulations during non-international windows, Mohun Bagan feared potential financial and medical liabilities in case of player injuries.

According to reports, the club’s insurance provider also flagged concerns surrounding player safety and compensation, prompting the decision to withdraw the players from the national camp. ALSO READ: Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the season Under FIFA rules, injuries sustained during official international windows are typically covered by the respective national federation. However, outside those windows, clubs may have to bear the rehabilitation and salary costs themselves. Previous Injury Experiences Influenced Move Sources close to the club reportedly pointed to past injury setbacks involving Subhasish Bose and Ashique Kuruniyan, which allegedly forced the club to spend nearly ₹2.5 crore on salaries and rehabilitation during their recovery periods.