Why Vinicius Jr wants recognition, not just a bigger salary at Real Madrid

Madrid have reportedly returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer worth around €22 million per season, a notable increase on previous proposals that had stalled talks for almost a year. Yet the Brazilian winger is understood to be seeking closer to €30 million annually, leaving a sizeable gap between both parties.

While the difference appears financial on paper, the negotiations are increasingly becoming a question of status, recognition and where Vinicius fits in Real Madrid's new hierarchy following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Recognition after years of delivering

Those close to Vinicius believe the current negotiations represent the defining contract of his career.

The Brazilian joined Madrid in 2018 as an exciting teenager before developing into one of the world's elite forwards. Since then, he has evolved from a raw talent into one of the club's biggest match winners, scoring in two UEFA Champions League finals and playing a central role in Madrid's recent domestic and European success. According to ESPN, Vinicius and his representatives believe Madrid should "appropriately recognise" everything he has contributed to the club over the last eight years. In that context, the salary request is less about maximising earnings and more about securing the respect that comes with being regarded as one of Real Madrid's defining figures.

The Mbappe effect The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has inevitably changed Madrid's wage structure. The French superstar occupies the position of the club's marquee player, both commercially and financially. Vinicius' reported salary expectations would bring him significantly closer to Mbappe's earnings, effectively placing both players on a similar pedestal. That creates a delicate balancing act for Madrid. ALSO READ: RB Leipzig shuts down reports of completed Yan Diomande transfer to Madrid Rewarding Vinicius would acknowledge one of the club's most loyal stars, but it also risks reshaping the dressing-room hierarchy and setting a new benchmark for future negotiations involving players such as Jude Bellingham and other emerging stars.

Real Madrid's dilemma Madrid now face three possible outcomes. The first is reaching a compromise that rewards Vinicius without completely matching his demands. The second is allowing the negotiations to continue throughout the season, with the winger entering the final year of his contract and becoming eligible to negotiate with overseas clubs from January. The third, and most dramatic, would involve sanctioning a sale before losing him for nothing in 2027. ESPN has already reported that Madrid would consider a departure if no agreement can be reached. That possibility has fuelled links with Arsenal, although the Premier League champions would likely need Madrid to reduce their asking price substantially before any move becomes realistic.

Mourinho offers reassurance Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Vinicius struck a relaxed tone after returning to Real Madrid's pre-season training. Speaking through the club's official channels, the Brazilian praised new head coach José Mourinho and insisted the focus remains on football. "Mourinho wants me to be as I've always been: happy, cheerful, and that I play my football." Discussing pre-season preparations, he added: "We have to prepare physically so that during the season we have fewer injuries and we can count on everybody." The comments offer little indication about his contractual intentions, but they suggest there is no immediate tension between player and club on the training ground.