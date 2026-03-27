Explained: Why did the IOC ban transgender athletes in women's sports?

In a major decision that will greatly impact the future of sporting events at the Olympic level, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced that all transgender women will be banned from participating in the women’s division of any event in the Olympic Games, starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the decision to limit women’s events to biological women has been taken to keep the competition fair and safe for all athletes. She also confirmed that all sex tests conducted for athletes will be a once-in-a-lifetime assessment.

How will the IOC determine athletes’ eligibility for women’s sports?

The IOC will determine eligibility for the women’s category primarily through SRY gene screening, a scientific test used to identify the presence or absence of the SRY gene, which is associated with male sex development.

Athletes who test negative for the SRY gene will be considered eligible to compete in the female category. This test is typically conducted using a saliva sample, cheek swab, or blood test, and in most cases, it is treated as a one-time assessment unless there is reason to question the result. ALSO READ: FIFA scraps 2000 hotel bookings in Philadelphia before 2026 WC; here's why The IOC states that the presence of the SRY gene remains constant throughout life, making it a reliable biological marker. As a result, athletes who test positive for the SRY gene will generally not be eligible to compete in women’s events, including both individual and team events.

IOC to consider exceptions While confirming that the result of the SRY gene screening will be final, the IOC also said there are rare exceptions, such as athletes diagnosed with Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS) or certain other differences in sex development (DSDs), where individuals do not benefit from testosterone-related performance advantages. In such cases, eligibility may still be considered. Athletes who are not eligible for the women’s category can still compete in other classifications, including men’s events, mixed categories, or open divisions, depending on the sport. Why did the IOC decide to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports? The IOC introduced stricter eligibility rules following a comprehensive review conducted between September 2024 and March 2026. The process incorporated recommendations from the Working Group on the Protection of the Female Category, along with broader consultations and evolving considerations in international human rights law.

According to the IOC, the policy is also closely tied to its broader objectives around gender equality and representation. These include ensuring equal opportunities for female athletes in finals and podium finishes, as well as maintaining balanced participation across Olympic events. Gender-based controversies in the Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics saw two major gender-based controversies over the participation of boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting in the women’s category. Both athletes had previously been disqualified from a 2023 world championship by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after failing unspecified sex verification tests. However, the IOC allowed them to compete in Paris, arguing that the earlier disqualifications were based on “sudden and arbitrary” methods. Notably, both boxers went on to win gold medals in their respective events.

The decision triggered widespread debate, with many raising concerns about fairness and athlete safety, while the IOC maintained that its eligibility rules were more consistent and appropriate. The episode became a key flashpoint, accelerating discussions around clearer and more uniform policies for the women’s category in global sport. Eligibility policy limited to IOC events only The IOC has clarified that its new eligibility policy is strictly limited to Olympic-level competition and applies only to events conducted under its authority. The guidelines are intended to be adopted by International Federations (IFs) and other governing bodies such as National Olympic Committees (NOCs), national federations, and continental associations — but only when implementing rules for IOC events.

This policy also replaces all previous IOC frameworks on the issue, including earlier guidelines on fairness, inclusion, and non-discrimination based on gender identity and sex variations. Importantly, the IOC has stressed that the rules do not extend to grassroots or recreational sport, meaning local and community-level participation remains unaffected. How have critics reacted to the IOC’s restrictions on transgender athletes? The IOC’s new eligibility guidelines have drawn strong criticism from human rights, sports, and scientific organisations, including voices linked to the United Nations. Critics have described the policy as a “blunt and discriminatory response” that they argue is not supported by scientific consensus and may violate international human rights law. Concerns have been raised over the introduction of mandatory genetic sex testing and rigid biological criteria, with experts saying such measures could infringe on athletes’ rights to equality, non-discrimination, dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy.