India's 2036 Olympics bid fate to be decided in 2029 under new IOC process

The fate of India's ambitious 2036 Olympic bid will be known in mid 2029 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the addition of a Strategic Dialogue phase in the host selection process, during which the candidate nations will have to provide "core financial guarantees" among other requirements.

At the global body's 146th Session in Lausanne on Wednesday, the IOC's Future Host Commission chair, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, proposed the introduction of the new phase, which was approved by the member nations.

"Potential hosts wanted greater clarity. All stakeholders wanted greater transparency," said Grabar-Kitrovic, adding that the aim is to announce the 2036 host by middle of 2029.

"Interested Parties will be short-listed for 'Strategic Dialogue' in March 2027 and will have to answer the Future Host Questionnaire and submit core financial guarantees before being considered for the final evaluation stage, known as Targetted Dialogue," the IOC later stated. The candidate cities will also have to meet the criteria related to cost control, and clear time-lines for completion of project milestones among other aspects. India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue stage with the IOC after submitting its Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Games in 2024. The next phase will now be Strategic Dialogue instead of Targetted Dialogue, which will remain the final phase of decision-making process even in the revamped structure.

Under the new process, IOC's Executive Board will short-list Interested Parties from the Continuous Dialogue pool to enter Strategic Dialogue in 2027. India faces its biggest competition from Qatar while bids are also expected from Turkey and South Africa. "During this new transitional stage, they will be expected to provide an initial response to the Future Host Questionnaire and core financial guarantees," the IOC stated. The Future Host Commission will also make site visits to the proposed host cities. After the Strategic Dialogue phase, the Targetted Dialogue will begin in 2028. "Preferred host will have to update their submission. They will also have to submit full set of guarantees. The final decision on the host for the 2036 Games will be taken at the session in mid 2029," Grabar-Kitarovic stated.

"The prospective hosts will also have to submit a full set of guarantees, to give maximum legal and financial security." At the end of the Targetted Dialogue, the IOC Members will receive a report from the Future Host Commission. Following this, in mid-2029, the IOC Executive Board will select Preferred Hosts to be "put forward for election by the IOC Session to become the host of the 2036 Olympic Games." "Throughout the process, there will be regular touch-points between the IOC membership, the Future Host Commission and the Interested Parties or Preferred Hosts. These will include presentations at IOC Sessions, and briefings at other times."