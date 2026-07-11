1968 to 2026: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runners-up

The women’s singles event of Wimbledon 2026 concluded on Saturday at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club when, in a historic first all-Czech major singles final, Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3, to win her maiden Grand Slam title in her first major final appearance.
On the other hand, Muchova’s dream of winning her first major title came crashing down in her second final appearance. Before this, she had also reached the French Open final in 2023, where she lost to Iga Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Linda Noskova became only the sixth player from Czechia to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the Open Era, following Jana Novotna (1998), Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Marketa Vondrousova (2023) and Barbora Krejcikova (2024).
Although the iconic Wimbledon began 148 years ago in 1877, the current Open Era started in 1968. Martina Navratilova of the USA holds the record for the most women’s singles titles at Wimbledon, with nine to her name. The tournament has been held annually since the start of the Open Era, except in 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full list of Wimbledon women’s singles winners and runners-up in the Open Era:
| Year
| Champion
| Runner-up
| Score
| 2026
| Linda Noskova
| Karolina Muchova
| 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
| 2025
| Iga Swiatek
| Amanda Anisimova
| 6-0, 6-0
| 2024
| Barbora Krejcikova
| Jasmine Paolini
| 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
| 2023
| Marketa Vondrousova
| Ons Jabeur
| 6-4, 6-4
| 2022
| Elena Rybakina
| Ons Jabeur
| 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
| 2021
| Ashleigh Barty
| Karolina Pliskova
| 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-3
| 2020
| No competition (COVID-19)
| N/A
| N/A
| 2019
| Simona Halep
| Serena Williams
| 6-2, 6-2
| 2018
| Angelique Kerber
| Serena Williams
| 6-3, 6-3
| 2017
| Garbine Muguruza
| Venus Williams
| 7-5, 6-0
| 2016
| Serena Williams
| Angelique Kerber
| 7-5, 6-3
| 2015
| Serena Williams
| Garbine Muguruza
| 6-4, 6-4
| 2014
| Petra Kvitova
| Eugenie Bouchard
| 6-3, 6-0
| 2013
| Marion Bartoli
| Sabine Lisicki
| 6-1, 6-4
| 2012
| Serena Williams
| Agnieszka Radwanska
| 6-1, 5-7, 6-2
| 2011
| Petra Kvitova
| Maria Sharapova
| 6-3, 6-4
| 2010
| Serena Williams
| Vera Zvonareva
| 6-3, 6-2
| 2009
| Serena Williams
| Venus Williams
| 7-6(7-3), 6-2
| 2008
| Venus Williams
| Serena Williams
| 7-5, 6-4
| 2007
| Venus Williams
| Marion Bartoli
| 6-4, 6-1
| 2006
| Amelie Mauresmo
| Justine Henin
| 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
| 2005
| Venus Williams
| Lindsay Davenport
| 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 9-7
| 2004
| Maria Sharapova
| Serena Williams
| 6-1, 6-4
| 2003
| Serena Williams
| Venus Williams
| 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
| 2002
| Serena Williams
| Venus Williams
| 7-6(7-4), 6-3
| 2001
| Venus Williams
| Justine Henin
| 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
| 2000
| Venus Williams
| Lindsay Davenport
| 6-3, 7-6(7-3)
| 1999
| Lindsay Davenport
| Steffi Graf
| 6-4, 7-5
| 1998
| Jana Novotna
| Nathalie Tauziat
| 6-4, 7-6(7-2)
| 1997
| Martina Hingis
| Jana Novotna
| 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
| 1996
| Steffi Graf
| Arantxa Sanchez Vicario
| 6-3, 7-5
| 1995
| Steffi Graf
| Arantxa Sanchez Vicario
| 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
| 1994
| Conchita Martinez
| Martina Navratilova
| 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
| 1993
| Steffi Graf
| Jana Novotna
| 7-6(8-6), 1-6, 6-4
| 1992
| Steffi Graf
| Monica Seles
| 6-2, 6-1
| 1991
| Steffi Graf
| Gabriela Sabatini
| 6-4, 3-6, 8-6
| 1990
| Martina Navratilova
| Zina Garrison
| 6-4, 6-1
| 1989
| Steffi Graf
| Martina Navratilova
| 6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-1
| 1988
| Steffi Graf
| Martina Navratilova
| 5-7, 6-2, 6-1
| 1987
| Martina Navratilova
| Steffi Graf
| 7-5, 6-3
| 1986
| Martina Navratilova
| Hana Mandlikova
| 7-6(7-1), 6-3
| 1985
| Martina Navratilova
| Chris Evert
| 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
| 1984
| Martina Navratilova
| Chris Evert
| 7-6(7-5), 6-2
| 1983
| Martina Navratilova
| Andrea Jaeger
| 6-0, 6-3
| 1982
| Martina Navratilova
| Chris Evert
| 6-1, 3-6, 6-2
| 1981
| Chris Evert
| Hana Mandlikova
| 6-2, 6-2
| 1980
| Evonne Goolagong
| Chris Evert
| 6-1, 7-6(7-4)
| 1979
| Martina Navratilova
| Chris Evert
| 6-4, 6-4
| 1978
| Martina Navratilova
| Chris Evert
| 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
| 1977
| Virginia Wade
| Betty Stove
| 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
| 1976
| Chris Evert
| Evonne Goolagong
| 6-3, 4-6, 8-6
| 1975
| Billie Jean King
| Evonne Goolagong
| 6-0, 6-1
| 1974
| Chris Evert
| Olga Morozova
| 6-0, 6-4
| 1973
| Billie Jean King
| Chris Evert
| 6-0, 7-5
| 1972
| Billie Jean King
| Evonne Goolagong
| 6-3, 6-3
| 1971
| Evonne Goolagong
| Margaret Court
| 6-4, 6-1
| 1970
| Margaret Court
| Billie Jean King
| 14-12, 11-9
| 1969
| Ann Jones
| Billie Jean King
| 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
| 1968
| Billie Jean King
| Judy Tegart
| 9-7, 7-5
Brief summary of Wimbledon women’s singles finals (last 10 years):
Wimbledon 2016
Serena Williams defeated Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 to capture her seventh Wimbledon singles title and 22nd Grand Slam crown. The victory saw the American equal Steffi Graf's Open Era record of 22 major singles titles, a milestone that reaffirmed her status among the greatest players in tennis history. It was also Serena's second Grand Slam title of the season after winning the Australian Open earlier that year.
Wimbledon 2017
Garbine Muguruza beat five-time champion Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown. The Spaniard became the first woman from Spain to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Conchita Martinez in 1994. Muguruza's aggressive baseline game proved too much for the veteran Williams, who was bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon women's singles champion in the Open Era.
Wimbledon 2018
Angelique Kerber denied Serena Williams a fairytale comeback by winning the final 6-3, 6-3. Returning after maternity leave, Serena had reached her first Grand Slam final as a mother, but Kerber produced a flawless display to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam trophy. The German became the first player to defeat both Venus and Serena Williams in Grand Slam finals.
Wimbledon 2019
Simona Halep delivered one of the finest performances in Wimbledon history, crushing Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in just 56 minutes. The Romanian committed only three unforced errors throughout the match to claim her maiden Wimbledon crown and second Grand Slam title. The defeat denied Serena an opportunity to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, making Halep's victory even more significant.
Wimbledon 2020
The Wimbledon Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first edition to be called off since World War II. Organisers made the unprecedented decision to protect players, officials and spectators amid global health concerns. Thanks to Wimbledon's pandemic insurance policy, the All England Club was able to offset much of the financial impact of the cancellation, allowing preparations to continue for the tournament's return in 2021.
Wimbledon 2021
Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown. The Australian became the first woman from her country to win Wimbledon since her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley triumphed in 1980. Barty's victory came exactly 50 years after Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title, adding a special historical connection to the achievement.
Wimbledon 2022
Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. The victory marked a breakthrough moment for Kazakh tennis on the global stage. Jabeur, meanwhile, became the first Arab and African woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final but fell short despite making the stronger start.
Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova created history by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon singles title. The Czech had entered the tournament ranked outside the top 40 and produced a remarkable run to the championship. For Jabeur, it was a second consecutive Wimbledon final defeat after losing to Rybakina a year earlier.
Wimbledon 2024
Barbora Krejcikova overcame Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to capture her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown after the 2021 French Open. The Czech became the latest player from her country to enjoy success at the All England Club, continuing the nation's rich Wimbledon tradition. Paolini, who had also reached the French Open final earlier in the season, narrowly missed out on a maiden major title.
Wimbledon 2025
Iga Swiatek produced one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a Wimbledon final, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first title at the All England Club. The victory completed her collection of Grand Slam titles across all three surfaces and marked her sixth major singles crown overall. It was also the first women's singles final at Wimbledon in the Open Era to end with a double bagel, making it one of the most memorable championship matches in tournament history.