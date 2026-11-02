A promise to her father, a historic world title: Manisha Bhanwala's story

Manisha Bhanwala’s first senior world title was more than a landmark for Indian wrestling; it was also a tribute to the father who encouraged her to pursue the sport. The 29-year-old Haryana wrestler defeated American Abigail Nette in the women’s 59kg freestyle final at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana on October 30, 2026, becoming India’s first woman world champion in wrestling.

Her victory made her only the second Indian to win a senior world wrestling crown, after Sushil Kumar’s 2010 men’s 66kg freestyle title. Bhanwala’s gold came after a difficult final in which she recovered from a 6-0 deficit to beat Nette. Before the bout, she wore a T-shirt in memory of her father, Suresh Bhanwala, who died in 2022. The triumph capped a journey shaped by his belief, her family’s support and years of persistence on the mat.

The man behind her decision to take up wrestling Manisha's association with wrestling began at a young age, with her father playing an important role in introducing her to the sport. He enrolled her in a hostel when she was considered unfit, hoping that the environment would help her develop physically and build discipline. As she watched senior wrestlers and Indian athletes win medals, her interest gradually turned into an ambition to represent the country. Her early performances at the junior and sub-junior levels did not bring the desired results, but she remained determined to establish herself in the senior category. Her father, Suresh Bhanwala, was among the strongest believers in her potential. Even when others were uncertain about her prospects, he continued to encourage her to pursue wrestling.

His death in 2022 was a major personal setback. However, Manisha has often spoken about how his teachings continue to influence her approach to life and sport. She believes that her father's presence remains with her, even though he is no longer around. ALSO READ: IPL's $17 billion franchise values signal a premium on future growth Ahead of the World Championships final, she wore a T-shirt in his memory, making the occasion particularly significant. Winning the gold medal was not just a career milestone but also a moment closely connected to the dream her father had for her. A family that refused to let her give up Manisha's sporting ambitions were supported by a family that already had strong connections with sport. She comes from a farming family in Haryana, with her brother Rinku playing kabaddi and her sister-in-law Mamta Sihag pursuing wrestling.

Watching her brother play kabaddi in their village was among her earliest sporting influences. Her family eventually encouraged her to take up an individual sport, believing that her physical strength and mental toughness would suit wrestling. One of the most difficult moments in her career came on the day her father died. Manisha was scheduled to travel to Mongolia for a tournament but was initially unwilling to leave following the family tragedy. Her brother Rinku recalled how the family had to convince her to continue with the trip. They reminded her that their father had invested considerable effort in helping her become a wrestler and would have wanted her to continue pursuing that ambition.

She eventually boarded the flight and competed at the tournament, returning with a bronze medal. The result gave her another reason to continue the journey her father had encouraged her to undertake. Building a career one international medal at a time Before reaching the top of the world podium, Manisha spent several years establishing herself in international freestyle wrestling. Her first major international success came at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, where she won gold in the 60kg category. She subsequently began collecting medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships. She secured bronze medals in the 65kg category in 2022 and 2023, followed by another third-place finish in the 62kg category in 2024.

The next major breakthrough arrived in 2025 when she won the Asian Championships gold medal in the 62kg category in Amman. She also demonstrated her consistency on the international circuit with Grand Prix victories at Kocaeli in 2025 and Zagreb in 2026. Her performances across different weight categories reflected her ability to compete against established international opponents. However, the World Championships in Astana provided the opportunity to achieve something that had remained beyond her reach. How Bhanwala turned a 6-0 deficit into gold The final against Abigail Nette tested Manisha's ability to recover under pressure. The American began aggressively, attacking her opponent's leg and gaining control early in the contest.

Nette managed a four-point move after lifting Manisha's leg and throwing her near the edge of the mat. With another point added to her tally, the American established a 5-0 advantage. Manisha attempted to reduce the deficit through a push-out, but Nette managed to avoid the move. A subsequent caution against the Indian wrestler extended the American's lead to 6-0. The contest changed direction when Manisha found an opportunity during another leg attack by Nette. She managed to get behind the American and execute a takedown. Nette's corner challenged the decision, arguing that the referee had already stopped the action. However, the challenge was unsuccessful, allowing Manisha to gain an additional point.

The Indian wrestler completed the comeback to secure the 59kg freestyle gold, producing one of the most significant victories of her career. Her triumph also gave India its first women's senior world wrestling champion and made her only the second Indian wrestler to win a senior world title after Sushil Kumar. The achievement came during a historic campaign for the Indian women's team, which had three wrestlers reach gold medal bouts at the same World Championships for the first time. Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochack (76kg) had won silver medals before Manisha's victory. Los Angeles 2028: The next destination The World Championships gold has given Manisha a new milestone to pursue. She is now targeting a medal in the 57kg category at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.