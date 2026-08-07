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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / After historic CWG Gold, Dilip Gavit waits 2 hours to meet Raj Thackeray

After historic CWG Gold, Dilip Gavit waits 2 hours to meet Raj Thackeray

Para-athlete and Commonwealth gold medalist Dilip Gavit could not meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray here even after waiting for nearly two hours on Thursday, his coach claimed.

Dilip Gavit
Dilip Gavit
Press Trust of India Nashik
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 11:48 AM IST
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Para-athlete and Commonwealth gold medalist Dilip Gavit could not meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray here even after waiting for nearly two hours on Thursday, his coach claimed.

Gavit, who won the gold in the men's 100m T47 final in the Commonwealth Games, had been invited to meet Thackeray who is touring Nashik, said his coach Vaijanath Kale.

A video showed MNS workers placating Kale and asking him to wait for some more time. 

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"We were waiting for quite some time....Sir (Thackeray) is busy. We will meet him later," Kale is heard saying.

MNS spokespersons' reaction was not immediately available.

India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final as Dilip Gavit won the gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silver.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Raj ThackerayCommonwealth Games

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

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