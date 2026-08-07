After historic CWG Gold, Dilip Gavit waits 2 hours to meet Raj Thackeray

Para-athlete and Commonwealth gold medalist Dilip Gavit could not meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray here even after waiting for nearly two hours on Thursday, his coach claimed.

Gavit, who won the gold in the men's 100m T47 final in the Commonwealth Games, had been invited to meet Thackeray who is touring Nashik, said his coach Vaijanath Kale.

A video showed MNS workers placating Kale and asking him to wait for some more time.

"We were waiting for quite some time....Sir (Thackeray) is busy. We will meet him later," Kale is heard saying.