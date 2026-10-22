Ahmedabad set to host first Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship from Oct 23

Ahmedabad will host the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship from October 23 to 31, bringing together 13 nations for nine days of the competition.

Organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) with the approval of the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the championship will feature 23 squads and more than 400 athletes competing in 62 matches.

The championship was formally unveiled at a curtain-raiser event on Wednesday.

The Indian men's team will be captained by Surjeet Singh, while Nidhi Sharma will lead the women's team.

The participating nations are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Scotland, and Australia.