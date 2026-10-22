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Ahmedabad set to host first Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship from Oct 23

The Indian men's team will be captained by Surjeet Singh, while Nidhi Sharma will lead the women's team

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026
Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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Ahmedabad will host the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship from October 23 to 31, bringing together 13 nations for nine days of the competition.

Organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) with the approval of the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the championship will feature 23 squads and more than 400 athletes competing in 62 matches.

The championship was formally unveiled at a curtain-raiser event on Wednesday.

The Indian men's team will be captained by Surjeet Singh, while Nidhi Sharma will lead the women's team.

The participating nations are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Scotland, and Australia.

The semifinals in both categories will take place on October 30, followed by the finals on October 31.

"It is a proud moment for Indian kabaddi to host the first Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad," said AKFI secretary Jitendra Pran Singh Thakur in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Kabaddi

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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