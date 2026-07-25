Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Anahat Singh ends India's 21-year wait to reach World Junior squash final

Anahat Singh ends India's 21-year wait to reach World Junior squash final

World No 20 Anahat, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is firm favourite, and is just one step away from becoming India's first World Junior squash champion

Anahat Singh
Anahat Singh
Press Trust of India Ontario
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 12:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Anahat Singh has become the first Indian to reach the World Junior Squash Championship final since veteran Joshna Chinappa achieved the feat in 2005.

On Friday, the top seeded Delhi girl beat Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh 11-3 8-11 11-4 11-6 in the semifinals.

World No 20 Anahat, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is firm favourite, and is just one step away from becoming India's first World Junior squash champion.

"I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open and it was a close match like this, so I knew I'd have to play really well," Anahat said.

"I didn't play my best yesterday and I knew I had to come out today and show what I'm capable of producing on the court.

"I've played in four World Juniors and lost in the quarters and semis, so reaching the final has made my parents and coaches really happy, but the tournament is not done yet."  Anahat will meet Egyptian second seed Ruqayya Salem in the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CWG 2026 medal tally: Para lifter Jhandu Kumar opens India's account

Who is Jhandu Kumar? Bihar para-athlete wins India's first CWG 2026 medal

CWG 2026, Judo full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

CWG 2026, Weightlifting full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

CWG 2026, Athletics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

Topics :Sports News

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story