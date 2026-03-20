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Anahat Singh excels on Day 2 of Indian Open, Elnawasany knocked out

Anahat, the women's top seed, maintained control throughout her singles match, blending precision and consistency to defeat Farida Walid of Egypt 3-0

Anahat Singh
Anahat Singh
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
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Rising star Anahat Singh continued her dominant run with a straight game win while Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani defeated men's top seed Yahya Elnawasany to pull off one of the biggest upsets at the Indian Open squash tournament here on Thursday.

Anahat, the women's top seed, maintained control throughout her singles match, blending precision and consistency to defeat Farida Walid of Egypt 3-0.

The standout clashes, however, came from the Egyptian duo of Elkabbani and Mohamed Sharaf, both of whom emerged victorious in gripping five-game matches.

Elkabbani pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating Elnawasany 3-2 in a 66-minute battle. Sharaf edged past Hong Kong's Chi Him Wong in another pulsating five-setter.

India's Abhay Singh produced a clinical performance to overcome Matthew Lai of Hong Kong. Despite a tight start, Abhay found his rhythm and dominated proceedings to secure a commanding 3-0 win.

Tanvi Khanna impressed with a composed and confident display against Egypt's Nour Khafagy. While Khafagy pushed hard in each game, Khanna held her nerve in crucial moments to wrap up a 3-0 victory.

Veer Chotrani stamped his authority early, racing ahead before an unfortunate retirement from Omlor cut the contest short.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa showcased her class and big-match temperament, powering past a gritty Breanne Flynn in a hard-fought four-game clash.

Despite a spirited effort, Velavan Senthilkumar pushed hard in each game but fell short against a composed Ameeshenraj Chandaran. Ramit Tandon showed glimpses of his quality but was edged out by Duncan Lee in a tightly contested straight-games encounter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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