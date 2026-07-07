Arthur Fery becomes first British wild card to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

Arthur Fery used to come to Wimbledon when he was a kid to watch Roger Federer on Centre Court.

He grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club.

On Monday, the tables were turned when Federer was in attendance watching Fery on the sport's most famous court as he became the first British wild card to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam in the professional era (since 1968).

Fery beat fellow wild Grigor Dimitrov - a former top-five player - 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

When it was over Fery, dropped his racket to the grass and held his hands up in disbelief.