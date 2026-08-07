Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey full schedule, format, live streaming

The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its title defence at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after being drawn in a six-team Pool A alongside Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

India, the highest-ranked team in the 12-team competition, have been kept apart from arch-rivals Pakistan, who have been placed in Pool B alongside Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

The men’s hockey tournament will be played from September 18 to October 3, with the competition also serving as an important qualification pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

India placed in Pool A

Defending champions India will face five opponents in the pool stage, with each team playing every other side in its group. India will open their campaign against Indonesia on September 20 before taking on Sri Lanka two days later. The defending champions will then face South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh in their remaining pool matches. The top teams will progress to the knockout and classification stages, with the semi-finals scheduled for October 1 and the medal matches on October 3. Men’s Hockey at Asian Games 2026 Pool A: India, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia

Pool B: Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan, Thailand India begin campaign against Indonesia India's first match of the tournament will be against Indonesia on September 20 at 4:30 PM IST. The defending champions will then meet Sri Lanka on September 22 before facing South Korea on September 24. Their fourth pool match will be against Japan on September 26, followed by the final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh on September 28. ALSO READ: Real Madrid seals 7-yr deal for Ivory Coast World Cup star Yan Diomande The clash against South Korea could prove particularly important in determining India's position in Pool A, while the meeting against Japan will also provide a significant test before the knockout stage.

Pakistan kept separate from India The draw means India and Pakistan will not meet during the pool stage. Pakistan will begin its campaign against Thailand on September 20 and will subsequently face Uzbekistan, China, Malaysia and Oman. The arch-rivals could still meet later in the competition if their respective performances take them into the knockout stages. Asian Games hockey doubles as Olympic qualification route The Aichi-Nagoya hockey competition carries added significance as the tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. That makes every stage of the competition important for the participating teams, with India aiming not only to retain its Asian Games crown but also to secure its place at the next Olympics.

The Indian team will therefore be under pressure to negotiate a competitive pool before entering the knockout phase. Knockout stage begins on October 1 The pool matches will conclude on September 28, after which the tournament moves into the classification and semi-final stages. Two semi-finals are scheduled for October 1 at 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM IST. The classification matches will also be played on the same day. The medal matches will take place on October 3, with the bronze-medal match scheduled for 6:30 PM IST before the gold-medal clash at 9:00 PM. Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). Date Match Time (IST) Stage 18/09/26 China vs Oman 10:30:00 Pool B 18/09/26 South Korea vs Bangladesh 12:30:00 Pool A 20/09/26 Malaysia vs Uzbekistan 14:30:00 Pool B 20/09/26 India vs Indonesia 16:30:00 Pool A 20/09/26 Japan vs Sri Lanka 18:30:00 Pool A 20/09/26 Pakistan vs Thailand 20:30:00 Pool B 22/09/26 Pakistan vs Uzbekistan 10:30:00 Pool B 22/09/26 Indonesia vs South Korea 12:30:00 Pool A 22/09/26 Thailand vs China 14:30:00 Pool B 22/09/26 Malaysia vs Oman 16:30:00 Pool B 22/09/26 Japan vs Bangladesh 18:30:00 Pool A 22/09/26 India vs Sri Lanka 20:30:00 Pool A 24/09/26 Thailand vs Malaysia 10:30:00 Pool B 24/09/26 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 12:30:00 Pool A 24/09/26 Oman vs Uzbekistan 12:30:00 Pool B 24/09/26 South Korea vs India 16:30:00 Pool A 24/09/26 Indonesia vs Japan 18:30:00 Pool A 24/09/26 China vs Pakistan 20:30:00 Pool B 26/09/26 Oman vs Thailand 10:30:00 Pool B 26/09/26 Bangladesh vs Indonesia 12:30:00 Pool A 26/09/26 Malaysia vs Pakistan 14:30:00 Pool B 26/09/26 Sri Lanka vs South Korea 16:30:00 Pool A 26/09/26 Japan vs India 18:30:00 Pool A 26/09/26 Uzbekistan vs China 20:30:00 Pool B 28/09/26 China vs Malaysia 10:30:00 Pool B 28/09/26 Sri Lanka vs Indonesia 12:30:00 Pool A 28/09/26 Uzbekistan vs Thailand 14:30:00 Pool B 28/09/26 Pakistan vs Oman 16:30:00 Pool B 28/09/26 Korea vs Japan 18:30:00 Pool A 28/09/26 India vs Bangladesh 20:30:00 Pool A 01/10/26 Classification match 11:00:00 Classification 01/10/26 Classification match 13:30:00 Classification 01/10/26 Classification match 16:00:00 Classification 01/10/26 Semi-final 1 18:30:00 Semi-final 01/10/26 Semi-final 2 21:00:00 Semi-final 03/10/26 9th/10th-place match 11:00:00 Classification 03/10/26 7th/8th-place match 13:30:00 Classification 03/10/26 5th/6th-place match 16:00:00 Classification 03/10/26 Bronze-medal match 18:30:00 Medal match 03/10/26 Gold-medal match 21:00:00 Final Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey: Schedule, Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament begin? The final will decide the men's hockey champion at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games 2026 will begin on Friday, September 18, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The tournament will continue until October 3, when the gold-medal match will be played. When will India start their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament? India will begin their campaign against Indonesia on Sunday, September 20. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST. Who are India’s opponents in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey group stage? India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

When will India play Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament? India and Pakistan have been placed in separate pools, meaning they will not meet in the group stage. India are in Pool A, while Pakistan are in Pool B. The arch-rivals could face each other in the knockout stages depending on their performances. When will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final be played? The gold-medal match will be played on Saturday, October 3. It is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST. Where will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey matches be played?