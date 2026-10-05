Athletics to Archery: Biggest hits and misses of Asian Games 2026

India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya concluded with an overall medal haul of 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. A brilliant 11-gold-medal surge in the last two days of the event helped India finish fourth on the overall medal tally behind China (169 gold, 89 silver and 83 bronze), hosts Japan (83 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze) and South Korea (39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze).

While India were unable to match the record 106-medal haul they set at the Hangzhou Asian Games, their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 was still their second-best ever in the continental event.

The 15-day-long event saw multiple historic records being broken by Indian athletes, from Pranavi Urs’ gold in women’s individual golf and Kumkum Mohod’s three-medal haul in archery to Vithya Ramraj’s exceptional outing in the track and field events. However, the nation also suffered its fair share of underwhelming outcomes, as the double medallist from the 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker, returned from Japan without a single podium finish, while sports such as equestrian and tennis failed to deliver a single medal. Keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits and misses for India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, both at the individual and team level.

Individual results Biggest hits Pranavi Urs (Golf) Pranavi Urs produced one of the biggest individual breakthroughs of India’s campaign by winning the women’s individual stroke-play gold. She also helped India win silver in the women’s team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Urs entered the final round with a three-shot lead but saw her advantage disappear after a triple bogey early in the round. She recovered brilliantly to hold her nerve through the closing stages and secure the gold. In doing so, she became the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold at the Asian Games. Her victory took Indian women’s golf a step beyond Aditi Ashok’s individual silver at Hangzhou and gave India another leading name in a sport where Aditi has carried much of the country’s Asian Games hopes in recent years. The combination of individual gold and team silver made Urs one of the defining individual performers of the Games.

Vithya Ramraj (Athletics) Vithya Ramraj was one of the most productive Indian athletes at Aichi-Nagoya, contributing to the women’s 4x400m relay gold while also winning individual bronze in the 400m hurdles. Her biggest achievement, however, came with the clock. Vithya ran 54.75 seconds, breaking PT Usha’s 55.42-second national record that had stood since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The mark had survived for 42 years, making it one of the longest-standing records in Indian athletics. Vithya had equalled Usha’s mark in 2023 and finally went past it in Aichi-Nagoya. Breaking a record associated with one of the biggest names in Indian athletics gave her bronze an added significance. Her contribution to the relay gold also ensured that the record-breaking performance was part of a wider medal-winning campaign.

Neeru Dhanda (Shooting) Neeru Dhanda delivered one of the most historic performances of India’s shooting campaign by winning gold in the women’s individual trap. She hit 28 of 30 targets in the final, breaking the Asian Games record of 24. The result was significant on two fronts. It gave India a new Asian Games record and also delivered the country’s first-ever medal in the women’s individual trap event at the Games, 36 years after the event was introduced. Neeru had already helped India win silver in the women’s trap team event with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Fulton says India had honest debrief after Pakistan semifinal Her gold therefore represented more than another shooting medal. It opened up a new individual medal route for India in a discipline where the country had previously failed to reach the podium.

Kumkum Mohod (Archery) At just 17, Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the brightest young stars of the Games, returning with three medals — gold in women’s individual recurve, gold in the women’s recurve team event and silver in the mixed recurve team event with Dhiraj Bommadevara. Her individual final against South Korea’s Oh Yejin was decided in a shoot-off, with Kumkum holding her nerve to secure gold. The victory was historic as it gave India its first Asian Games gold in women’s individual recurve. The women’s recurve team title was also India’s first gold in the discipline at the Games. Her campaign became even more significant with the Olympic quota place secured for India for Los Angeles 2028. India has traditionally enjoyed greater success in compound archery, so Kumkum’s emergence as a major recurve performer gives the country another potential medal route heading into the next Olympic cycle.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics) Gulveer Singh was one of the most consistent performers in India’s athletics contingent, collecting three medals across the distance events. He won silver in the men’s 10,000m and 1,500m and added bronze in the 5,000m. His campaign stood out because of its consistency rather than one isolated performance. Gulveer repeatedly returned to the track and produced podium finishes across different distances, making him one of India’s most productive athletes at the Games. His three-medal haul was particularly important in the context of India’s wider athletics campaign, which produced 24 medals but only one gold. Gulveer’s results showed that India's distance-running programme is developing considerable depth and that the country has athletes capable of challenging across multiple events.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Lovlina Borgohain won the women’s 75kg gold, adding an Asian Games title to the Olympic bronze medal she already has in her collection. Her victory was part of an impressive boxing campaign in which India won three gold and three bronze medals. Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal joined Lovlina as gold medallists, giving India a major turnaround after the boxing team failed to win a gold at Hangzhou. For Lovlina, the victory also represented an upgrade from her previous Asian Games performance and reinforced her status as one of the leaders of Indian women’s boxing. Her ability to convert her experience and pedigree into gold was one of the major individual positives of the Games.

Sujeet Kalkal (Wrestling) Sujeet Kalkal produced one of the most dramatic individual victories of Aichi-Nagoya when he won gold in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. He was 2-9 down in the final before producing an eight-point burst to overturn the deficit and claim the title. His victory also placed him among the select group of Indian wrestlers to win Asian Games gold in the 65kg category, following Yogeshwar Dutt in 2014 and Bajrang Punia in 2018. Sujeet’s gold was part of India’s six-medal wrestling campaign, the country’s best performance in the sport at the Asian Games since 1962. His victory therefore represented both a dramatic individual comeback and the emergence of another Indian contender in one of wrestling’s most competitive weight classes.

Biggest misses Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Badminton) The defending Asian Games champions suffered one of the most unexpected setbacks of India’s campaign when they were eliminated in the opening round. Satwik and Chirag had won the men’s doubles gold at Hangzhou, making them the first Indian pair to achieve the feat and turning them into one of the country's most dependable medal prospects. Their Aichi-Nagoya campaign, however, ended before they could reach the medal rounds. Their early defeat became even more damaging in the context of India’s overall badminton performance. After winning three medals at Hangzhou, including the men's doubles gold, India returned with just one bronze from Aichi-Nagoya.

Manu Bhaker (Shooting) Manu Bhaker returned from Aichi-Nagoya without a medal despite entering the Games as one of India’s biggest shooting names. The expectations were naturally high after her breakthrough at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became a double Olympic medallist. Her success had made her one of the faces of Indian shooting and one of the country’s most closely watched medal prospects. India’s shooting campaign itself remained productive, with 15 medals and three golds, but Bhaker could not add to that tally. Her medal-less outing was therefore one of the most notable individual disappointments, particularly given the level she had established on the Olympic stage.

PV Sindhu (Badminton) PV Sindhu also failed to win a medal, adding to a disappointing badminton campaign for India. A two-time Olympic medallist and one of India's most successful badminton players, Sindhu had the experience and pedigree to be among the country's leading medal contenders. Her failure to reach the podium meant India lost another established medal route at a Games where the badminton team had already struggled. Sindhu’s result was particularly significant because she has been one of India's most reliable performers at major international events for more than a decade. Her medal-less campaign, together with Satwik and Chirag's opening-round exit, highlighted the extent of India's badminton setback.

Avinash Sable (Athletics) Avinash Sable finished fourth in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, missing the podium after winning gold in the event at Hangzhou. As the defending Asian Games champion and India’s national record holder, Sable entered Aichi-Nagoya with a clear medal expectation. Although he produced his best performance of the season, it was not enough to retain his continental title. His fourth-place finish was therefore one of the biggest disappointments in India’s athletics campaign, particularly because it came in an event where India had arrived as defending champion. Overall event results Biggest hits Archery Archery was arguably India’s biggest sporting success story at Aichi-Nagoya, with the country winning nine medals, including five golds. India matched its medal haul from Hangzhou but significantly improved its gold-medal conversion.

The most important development was India’s breakthrough in recurve. Kumkum Mohod won the women’s individual title, while the Indian women’s team also won recurve gold for the first time at the Asian Games. India’s established strength in compound events remained intact, giving the country a strong medal base across both formats. With a 17-year-old winning three medals and securing an Olympic quota place, archery also emerged as one of the sports with the clearest long-term potential ahead of Los Angeles 2028. Boxing Boxing delivered one of the biggest turnarounds of the Games. India won three gold and three bronze medals, a major improvement from Hangzhou, where the country failed to win a boxing gold.

Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal all finished on top, while Parveen became only the third Indian female boxer to win Asian Games gold. The spread of medals across different weight categories showed that India's boxing programme has the depth to produce multiple champions rather than rely on one or two established names. Hockey Indian hockey produced a clean sweep of the two available gold medals, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning their respective finals. The men's team defeated Malaysia 5-1, while the women's team beat China 1-0. For the women, the victory ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, with their previous title coming in 1982.

The two victories also carried an important qualification reward, with both teams securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Hockey therefore combined historic success with a direct route to the next Olympic Games. Biggest misses Tennis Tennis suffered one of the biggest setbacks of India’s campaign, with the country failing to win a single medal at the Asian Games for the first time in 40 years. Sumit Nagal reached the men’s singles quarter-finals but lost to China’s Wu Yibing 4-6, 4-6, ending India’s last realistic medal hope. The country could not compensate through its other singles or doubles entries. The result was particularly disappointing given India’s history at the Asian Games. The country has traditionally been one of the stronger tennis nations in the continental competition, making the complete absence of a medal a major warning sign about the current depth of Indian tennis.

Badminton Badminton went from three medals at Hangzhou to just one bronze in Aichi-Nagoya, making it one of the clearest regressions among India’s established Olympic sports. The defending men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were eliminated in the opening round, while PV Sindhu also failed to reach the podium. India's medal tally therefore took a sharp fall despite the presence of several established international stars. The result is significant because badminton had become one of India's most dependable medal sports over the past decade. Aichi-Nagoya exposed the gap between India's established stars and the next generation and raised questions about whether the country can sustain the level of success it enjoyed in the previous Olympic cycle.

Equestrian Equestrian returned a medal-less campaign for India, ending one of the country's traditional specialist routes to the podium. India has historically been able to produce Asian Games medals in equestrian despite the sport having a much smaller competitive base than disciplines such as athletics, shooting and wrestling. That makes a sustained pool of elite horse-and-rider combinations particularly important. The absence of a medal in Aichi-Nagoya therefore represented another established strength that failed to contribute to the overall tally and underlined the challenge India faces in maintaining competitiveness across a wide range of sports. Full list of India’s medal winners in Asian Games 2026: