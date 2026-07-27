Ayush to Unnati: Indian debutants chase history at World Badminton C'ships

The BWF World Championships will be returning to India after 17 years, with New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium set to host badminton's premier event from August 17 to August 23, 2026.

While former world champion PV Sindhu looks to add to her remarkable World Championships legacy, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be among India's leading medal hopes.

Away from the spotlight, however, four Indian shuttlers are set to experience the biggest milestone of their careers. Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will all make their maiden appearances at the World Championships, hoping to leave their mark on badminton's biggest stage.

History suggests that making an immediate impact will be anything but easy. Only four Indians have ever won a medal on their World Championships debut, i.e., Prakash Padukone (1983), PV Sindhu (2013), B Sai Praneeth (2019) and Lakshya Sen (2021), with all four settling for bronze, India's best-ever debut result. The challenge is even greater globally, as no player has won the World Championships title on debut since the inaugural edition in 1977. As the newest members of India's World Championships squad, Ayush, Unnati, Simran and Kavipriya now have the opportunity to join that exclusive group, making their debuts one of the most compelling storylines of the 2026 edition.

Can Ayush Shetty emulate Prakash Padukone? When Prakash Padukone arrived at the 1983 BWF World Championships, Indian badminton was still searching for its first breakthrough on the global stage. Padukone delivered exactly that, winning bronze on debut to become India's first World Championships medallist. More than four decades later, Ayush Shetty enters his maiden World Championships carrying similar expectations as India's newest men's singles hope. The Karnataka shuttler has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last two years. After claiming bronze at the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships, he announced himself on the senior circuit by winning the US Open Super 300 title in 2025.

Earlier this year, Ayush created history by becoming the first Indian men's singles finalist at the Badminton Asia Championships since Dinesh Khanna in 1965. His run included victories over former world champion Li Shi Feng, former Asian champion Jonatan Christie and Paris Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn before he settled for silver. ALSO READ: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian weightlifter wins silver at CWG 2026 Among India's four debutants, Ayush arguably arrives with the strongest credentials. If he can translate that form into a podium finish in New Delhi, he would become only the fifth Indian to win a World Championships medal on debut, and the first men's singles player to do so since Padukone.

Can Unnati Hooda follow the path paved by PV Sindhu? In 2013, an 18-year-old PV Sindhu walked into the BWF World Championships with little expectation but left with a bronze medal that transformed her career. Six years later, she became India's first and only world champion. Thirteen years on, another teenage Indian is preparing for her own World Championships debut. At just 17, Unnati Hooda has already established herself as one of India's brightest prospects. She became the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title after capturing the Odisha Open Super 100 in 2022 at the age of 14. Since then, she has steadily climbed the ranks, with one of the biggest victories of her young career coming against former world champion Sindhu at the 2025 China Open Super 1000.

Her preparations for New Delhi have also been boosted by winning the Polish Open title earlier this year, further underlining her growing reputation on the international circuit. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories Matching Sindhu's debut feat will be a daunting task, but Unnati enters the World Championships with the belief that she belongs among the sport's best. A strong run in New Delhi would not only continue her rapid rise but also place her alongside the very player whose journey she hopes to emulate. Can Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam break new ground? Unlike India's singles players, the country's women's doubles pairs have rarely enjoyed success at the World Championships. While the emergence of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has transformed perceptions of Indian doubles in recent years, women's doubles continues to search for its breakthrough on badminton's biggest stage.

That is where Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam come in. The pair has steadily climbed through the international ranks to establish themselves among India's leading women's doubles combinations. Simran, who trained under Uday Pawar at the Goregaon Sports Club, and Kavipriya, a product of Tamil Nadu's competitive badminton circuit, have developed into a dependable partnership capable of competing regularly on the BWF World Tour. Their rise has taken them to a career-high world ranking of No. 38 and earned them opportunities at major events such as the Badminton Asia Championships. For Simran and Kavipriya, the World Championships are about more than making a debut. It is an opportunity to show that India's growing strength in doubles extends beyond the achievements of Satwik and Chirag, and that the country's next generation of women's doubles players is ready to compete on the biggest stage.

Why World Championships debuts are badminton's toughest test The BWF World Championships are unlike any other tournament on the calendar. There are no ranking points to defend over multiple weeks, no second chances after an early defeat and very few favourable draws. Every round has the potential to pit a debutant against an Olympic medallist, a former world champion or a top-10 player. The statistics reflect that reality. Only four Indians have managed to win a medal on their World Championships debut, with all four settling for bronze. Even globally, no player has captured the world title on debut since the inaugural edition in 1977.

Experience has consistently proved to be one of the biggest differentiators at the tournament. Understanding the demands of the week, handling the pressure of knockout badminton and sustaining peak performance over consecutive high-intensity matches are lessons that most players learn only after multiple appearances. That is what makes the challenge awaiting India's newest quartet so unique. Talent may earn them a place in the draw, but history suggests that turning a debut into a memorable campaign is one of badminton's hardest achievements. A first step towards something bigger Every Indian World Championships great, from Prakash Padukone and PV Sindhu to Lakshya Sen, once arrived carrying the same tag: debutant. Some left with medals, while many others departed with experience that shaped their future careers.