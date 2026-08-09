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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Basant Kumar Meghwal claims silver with personal best at World U20 C'ships

Basant Kumar Meghwal claims silver with personal best at World U20 C'ships

Basant Kumar Meghwal won a silver in men's high jump event with a personal best effort to take India's medal tally to two at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.

Basant Kumar Meghwal
Basant Kumar Meghwal
Press Trust of India Eugene (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 11:02 AM IST
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Basant Kumar Meghwal won a silver in men's high jump event with a personal best effort to take India's medal tally to two at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.

The 19-year-old from Anupgarh, a border town in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, sailed over 2.21m, his lifetime best, to clinch the silver medal on the fourth and penultimate day of the championships on Saturday.

Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold while Great Britain's Otis Poole took the bronze. All the three medallists could only clear 2.21m but failed all their three attempts to sail over 2.24m.

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The positions were thus decided on countback based on the number of attempts to clear the previous height.

Ayachi cleared 2.21m in his first jump, while Meghwal and Poole did the same in their second and third attempts respectively.

Earlier, Ashish Yadav had won a silver in the men's javelin throw event to open India's medal account on the third day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :athletics

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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