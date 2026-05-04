Big admission by Vinesh, names herself among victims in Brij Bhushan row

Vinesh Phogat on Monday publicly acknowledged for the first time that she was among the six wrestlers who filed a sexual harassment complaint against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Olympian, who is set to return to competitive wrestling after a long break, said she chose to speak now due to concerns around safety and transparency at the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

With legal proceedings still underway, her statement adds a significant new dimension to a case that has remained under judicial consideration since 2023.

Vinesh confirms role in complaint

ALSO READ: The fall of MI: How captain Hardik failed to replicate Rohit's success Vinesh stated that she had maintained silence earlier as the matter is sub judice, but felt compelled to clarify her position now. She indicated that she is one of the six wrestlers whose testimonies are part of the ongoing case and added that the truth would emerge through the legal process. Referring to court guidelines, she noted that victims’ identities are generally protected to preserve dignity, but chose to go on record at this stage.

Safety concerns at Gonda tournament The wrestler raised apprehensions about the venue of the National Open Ranking Tournament, claiming that the location falls within an area of strong influence of the former WFI chief. She suggested that operational aspects such as officiating and scoring could be susceptible to external control, creating an uneven environment. Vinesh also expressed concern for the safety of her team and supporters, urging greater attention from authorities and calling for a wider presence of media and the sporting community to ensure transparency. WFI responds, assures protection WFI president Sanjay Singh dismissed concerns over bias and confirmed that the tournament venue will remain unchanged. He assured that all necessary measures are in place for athlete safety and stated that officials accredited by international bodies will oversee matches. He also emphasised that the event is open and participation is optional, indicating that wrestlers have the choice to compete.