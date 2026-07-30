BWF World C'ship 2026: Top five women's singles stars set to light up Delhi

The BWF World Championships 2026 will bring together the world's finest badminton players in New Delhi, with the women's singles draw expected to be one of the most fiercely contested in recent history. Olympic champions, multiple world champions and former World No. 1s will all be chasing badminton's most prestigious individual prize.

From reigning Olympic champion An Se Young to home favourite P. V. Sindhu, the tournament promises blockbuster clashes from the very first round. Here's a look at the five biggest contenders for the women's singles title.

1. An Se Young (South Korea): The complete champion chasing another world title

Few players arrive in New Delhi with a stronger résumé than An Se Young. The South Korean has established herself as the benchmark in women's singles over the last few years. After becoming South Korea's first women's singles world champion in 2023, she followed it up with Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, confirming her status as the world's premier player. In 2026, An completed badminton's coveted career Grand Slam by lifting the Badminton Asia Championships title, adding another major trophy to an already glittering collection. Her exceptional movement, defensive consistency and ability to turn defence into attack make her one of the toughest opponents on tour. Entering New Delhi, she will undoubtedly be among the favourites to reclaim the world crown.

Major achievements Olympic gold – Paris 2024 BWF World Champion – 2023 Asian Games gold – 2022 Badminton Asia Championships winner – 2026 Former World No. 1 2. Wang Zhi Yi (China): China's newest superstar eyes maiden world crown China's Wang Zhi Yi has steadily transformed herself into one of the most consistent performers on the HSBC BWF World Tour. After breaking through with the Badminton Asia Championships title in 2025, Wang elevated her status further by winning the prestigious All England Open in 2026, one of badminton's most iconic tournaments. Known for her attacking style and composure under pressure, the former World No. 1 has collected multiple World Tour titles and now arrives in New Delhi hoping to add the biggest prize of all to her cabinet.

A world championship title would firmly establish Wang as the new leader of Chinese women's singles badminton. Major achievements All England Open champion – 2026 Badminton Asia Championships champion – 2025 Multiple HSBC BWF World Tour titles ALSO READ: Why India's saffron hockey jersey has sparked a World Cup identity row Former World No. 1 3. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan): The queen of the World Championships If experience at the World Championships counts for anything, Akane Yamaguchi may hold the biggest advantage in the field. The Japanese ace is already a three-time world champion, having won consecutive titles in 2021 and 2022 before reclaiming the crown in Paris in 2025.

Her back-to-back triumphs made her the first women's singles player in nearly a decade to successfully defend the World Championships title. Renowned for her relentless court coverage, incredible stamina and fighting spirit, Yamaguchi remains one of the most difficult players to break down. With three world titles already to her name, she enters New Delhi aiming to extend her remarkable legacy. Major achievements BWF World Champion – 2021 BWF World Champion – 2022 BWF World Champion – 2025 Former World No. 1 4. P. V. Sindhu (India): Home favourite chasing another historic moment No player will carry greater expectations in New Delhi than P. V. Sindhu.

India's biggest badminton star became the country's first-ever world champion in 2019 and remains India's only two-time Olympic badminton medallist. Sindhu has consistently delivered on the biggest stages, winning five World Championships medals, making her one of the most decorated players in the tournament's history. She heads into the home World Championships in strong form after scripting another milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Japan Open women's singles title earlier in 2026. With the backing of the home crowd, Sindhu will be hoping to produce another memorable run and add a second world title to her illustrious career.

Major achievements BWF World Champion – 2019 Five-time BWF World Championships medallist Olympic silver – Rio 2016 Olympic bronze – Tokyo 2020 Japan Open champion – 2026 Former World No. 2 5. Chen Yufei (China): Olympic champion seeking the missing piece Few players have enjoyed as much sustained success over the past decade as Chen Yufei. The Chinese star won Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games and has played a crucial role in China's dominance in team competitions, helping the nation lift multiple Uber Cup and Sudirman Cup titles. Despite her impressive achievements, the BWF World Championships title has remained elusive. After finishing runner-up in 2025, Chen now returns determined to finally complete her collection of major individual honours.

Her tactical intelligence, consistency and ability to thrive in long rallies make her one of the toughest opponents in any draw. Major achievements Olympic gold – Tokyo 2020 BWF World Championships silver – 2025 Uber Cup champion Sudirman Cup champion Former World No. 1 A blockbuster women's singles field awaits New Delhi The women's singles competition at the BWF World Championships 2026 promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament. An Se Young arrives as the reigning Olympic champion and one of the favourites, Akane Yamaguchi brings unmatched World Championships pedigree, Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei strengthen China's title hopes, while P. V. Sindhu carries the aspirations of a home nation eager for another historic triumph.